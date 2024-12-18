Viapath Technologies Caps Year of Charitable Giving with Employee Gift Donations

Through our Foundation and direct giving from our employees, ViaPath seeks to positively impact as many people as possible who are justice-involved.” — Deb Alderson

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies is happy to announce the overwhelming success of our Employee End-of-Year Gift Drive. Spearheaded by the generosity of our employees and ViaPath’s matching donations, this initiative has provided essential support to underserved communities, youth mentorship programs, and reentry services for formerly incarcerated individuals.

“ViaPath and its employees are dedicated to giving back to the communities and customers we serve,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “Through our Foundation and direct giving from our employees, we seek to positively impact as many people as possible who are justice-involved, their friends and family members, and at-risk youth with our charitable donations and community involvement.”

As a cap to this year’s $120,000 in grants by the ViaPath Foundation, ViaPath and its employees donated $11,130 worth of gifts, personal care items, and other necessities to benefit 223 children and program participants for these partners.

Amachi Pittsburgh is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through education, mentorship, and community engagement. They serve the more than 12,000 children in Allegheny County with an incarcerated parent and see a 92% success rate in breaking the cycle of incarceration.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area has a long-standing mission to build and support one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for youth. BBBSNCA helps develop positive relationships that have a lasting effect especially in the Washington, DC area where the incarceration rate is one of the highest in the nation.

Edwins provides formerly incarcerated individuals with the education and support they need to achieve successful reentry into society. Their unique approach includes culinary training, life skills classes, and employment services, all aimed at transforming lives and reducing recidivism.

The U.S. Dream Academy is committed to stopping the cycle of incarceration. Through innovative afterschool and mentoring program, currently operating in cities nationwide, they serve some part of the 2.7 million children in the US with an incarcerated parent.

"This program showcases our mission to break the cycle of incarceration and the profound impact we can make together as a community," said Shirley Moore Smeal, President of the ViaPath Foundation board. "We are deeply grateful for the generosity and support demonstrated by ViaPath employees, and we look forward to continuing these meaningful efforts in the future."

About ViaPath Foundation

The ViaPath Foundation exists to expand the opportunities and improve the lives of at-risk youth and their communities through resources, positive experiences and community engagement. To learn more, visit viapathfoundation.org.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.

