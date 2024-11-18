ViaPath Technologies Announces the Release of Its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies is proud to announce the publication of its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report. This comprehensive document highlights the company’s commitment to transforming the lives of incarcerated individuals and their support networks through innovative communications, education, and technology solutions.

“At ViaPath Technologies, we are dedicated to better outcomes for our employees, justice-involved citizens and their friends and family, as well as the staff and leadership of the correctional facilities we serve. We support impactful communications and successful reintegration while enabling our corrections partners to develop safer and more secure environments,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “This report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, whose unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability has allowed us to reach and exceed our goals.”

The report emphasizes ViaPath’s dedication to delivering exceptional value to customers, partners, and shareholders while maintaining social responsibility to improve outcomes for the incarcerated.

Key Highlights:

- Innovation in communication technology to ensure quality service and advanced solutions within the corrections space and other industries.

- Focus on accessibility and inclusion for incarcerated individuals and their communities.

- Support for justice-involved families including the ViaPath Foundation, the Champions of Change program, and employment via 2C Workforce Solutions.

Milestones:

- More than 25 million hours of education programming delivered via ViaPath tablets.

- 1.5 million text-like messages and 60,000 video visits facilitated daily.

- More than 100 million free calls provided to incarcerated individuals since March 2020.

By delivering solutions that set new standards of quality for all clients and customers, ViaPath Technologies is committed to ensuring individuals everywhere have the same opportunities—criminal records or not. The report can be downloaded here.

About ViaPath Technologies:

ViaPath Technologies is a leading global technology company that provides advanced communications, education, and technology solutions to incarcerated individuals, their support networks, and correctional facilities. ViaPath Technologies is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence across the U.S. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.

