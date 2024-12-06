Union Acoustic Expands to New Platforms to Meet Growing Demand

Union Acoustic expands to Etsy and TikTok, meeting rising demand for innovative acoustic solutions while enhancing global accessibility and engagement.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Acoustic, a leader in high-quality acoustic solutions, is excited to announce its expansion onto popular platforms Etsy and TikTok.

This strategic move comes as part of the company’s mission to enhance its accessibility, engage broader audiences, and meet the increasing demand for sustainable, aesthetically pleasing acoustic panels and dividers.

"With more and more new customised designs, Union Acoustic hopes to improve the sound quality of your loving home and its aesthetics as well,’ as stated by Kate Tran, the Senior Marketing Executive. With a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products, Union Acoustic aims to leverage the creative marketplace of Etsy and the dynamic, fast-paced environment of TikTok to connect with new customers globally.

Embracing Creativity on Etsy

Etsy, known for its artisan and handcrafted products, presents an ideal platform for Union Acoustic to showcase its customizable acoustic panels, including the Union AP Carved, Union AP Cut-through, and Union AP Custom. Customers on Etsy can now explore the unique craftsmanship and eco-conscious designs that Union Acoustic is renowned for. The move ensures that design-savvy consumers and businesses have greater access to the company’s range of sustainable acoustic solutions.

Reaching the Next Generation on TikTok

In addition to Etsy, Union Acoustic is entering TikTok to amplify its brand presence among younger audiences and design enthusiasts. Through engaging and educational video content, the company plans to demonstrate the benefits of its acoustic solutions while offering creative inspiration for interior spaces. TikTok’s innovative platform allows Union Acoustic to showcase its versatility, from home offices and classrooms to large commercial spaces.

Responding to Rising Demand

As remote work, hybrid offices, and online learning continue to grow, so has the need for effective noise management solutions. Union Acoustic’s expansion to these platforms reflects its commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs while reaching new markets. By tapping into Etsy’s global e-commerce community and TikTok’s innovative storytelling platform, the company aims to strengthen its position as a go-to provider of premium acoustic products.

Looking Ahead

The move to Etsy and TikTok is just the beginning of Union Acoustic’s efforts to innovate and expand its footprint. The company plans to continue exploring new channels to ensure its eco-friendly solutions are accessible to all.

About Union Acoustic

Union Acoustic is a leading supplier and installer of innovative acoustic panels and noise control dividers in Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, the company provides sustainable, customizable solutions that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. With products made from recycled materials and a strong focus on design, Union Acoustic serves diverse markets across both private and public sectors.

If you would like to engage in any of Union Acoustic’s services, you may call them at (+65) 6250 3385 or get in touch via WhatsApp at +6586239785.

You can also visit them at 11 Woodlands Close, Woodlands 11 Building #05-20 Singapore 737853.

https://unionacoustic.com.sg/

