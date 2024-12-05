Discover Missouri’s southern flying squirrel with MDC virtually on Dec. 13

WINONA, Mo. – Learn more about the southern flying squirrel – Missouri’s only nocturnal gliding mammal – during Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free-to-attend virtual program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Flying squirrels are small relatives of gray and fox squirrels. They are about five inches long and weigh a little more than a king-size chocolate bar. They live in tree cavities, often those created by woodpeckers.

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202996. Seats are limited.

“If you venture out near the woods after dark, you might hear the high-pitched cry of a flying squirrel,” said AJ Hendershott, MDC Regional Education Supervisor and program instructor. “Flying squirrels can be common near extensive woods, where they are active only at night.”

Participants will receive the virtual program link at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive this link.

Discover more about Missouri’s southern flying squirrels with MDC’s Online Field Guide at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/southern-flying-squirrel.

Find more free events near you online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Kh.