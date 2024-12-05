TCEQ Opens Application Period for Governmental Alternative Fuel Fleet Grant Program

AUSTIN - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications under the Governmental Alternative Fuel Fleet Grant Program (GAFF). Funding opportunities are available for eligible government entities to purchase or lease new fleet vehicles that operate on alternative fuels. Approximately $4 million in funding is available for the current grant round.

Eligible applicants must operate a fleet of more than 15 motor vehicles and be a: state agency, county, municipality, school district, junior college district, river authority, water district and other special district, or other political subdivision.

Mass transit or school transportation providers or other public entities established to provide public or school transportation services may also qualify to apply. The program provides funding for new on-road vehicles operating on: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Hydrogen (fuel cells), or Electricity (including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles). Additionally, up to 10% of awarded funds may support refueling infrastructure, equipment, or services related to eligible vehicle purchases with the same fuel type in the same grant application.

While funding opportunities are available statewide, the program gives priority to projects in nonattainment areas and affected counties. TCEQ will evaluate applications based on established criteria including entity type, project location, emissions reductions, and number of qualifying vehicles. Detailed eligibility requirements and application materials are available on the GAFF grant program webpage. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. CST.

A webinar to learn more about the GAFF program will be held on Dec. 11, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. CST. Register by completing the GAFF Webinar Reservation Form by 5:00 p.m. CST on Dec. 10, 2024. Registered individuals will be emailed a link to join the webinar upon completion. The webinar will be free and open to the public.

Detailed eligibility requirements, application forms, and instructions are available on the GAFF grant program webpage. Interested parties are encouraged to apply early due to the anticipated high demand for funds.

Contact us toll-free at 800-919-TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov. To receive updates about this and other TERP programs join our email list.