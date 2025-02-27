TCEQ approves fines totaling $606,975

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $538,720 against 20 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one Edwards Aquifer, two multi-media, four municipal wastewater discharges, four petroleum storage tanks, six public water systems, one waste disposal well, and one water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25, the executive director approved penalties totaling $68,255 against 37 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for March 13, 2025.