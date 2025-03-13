TCEQ approves fines totaling $255,803

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $221,989 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one industrial wastewater discharge, one multi-media, four municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, three public water systems, and two water quality.

In addition, on March 4, the executive director approved penalties totaling $33,814 against 21 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 3, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.