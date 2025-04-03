Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,842 in the last 365 days.

TCEQ approves fines totaling $784,668

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $753,473 against 28 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, two multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharges, six public water systems, and six water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one industrial hazardous waste, one municipal solid waste, and one sludge.

In addition, on March 18 and March 25, the executive director approved penalties totaling $31,195 against 21 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 17, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TCEQ approves fines totaling $784,668

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more