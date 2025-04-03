TCEQ approves fines totaling $784,668

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $753,473 against 28 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, two multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharges, six public water systems, and six water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one industrial hazardous waste, one municipal solid waste, and one sludge.

In addition, on March 18 and March 25, the executive director approved penalties totaling $31,195 against 21 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 17, 2025.