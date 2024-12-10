Hotel Guests Can Use Voice Activation In-Room with a New Collaboration Between Alexa and Bodhi

Announcing new collaboration between Alexa and Bodhi

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotels can now offer a high-tech, luxury in-room experience like never before. With a new integration between Amazon Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality and Bodhi, the only system purpose-built to monitor, control, schedule, and automate all building systems across a real estate portfolio, hotel guests can use voice-activated room controls for:

• Turning on, off, and dimming lights

• Opening and closing curtains and blinds

• Adjusting the temperature in the room

• Navigating the television and entertainment systems

• Service requests of housekeeping, valet, concierge

• Ordering room service

“The collaboration between Alexa Smart Properties and Bodhi enables hotels to deliver additional comfort and convenience, increasing guest satisfaction and loyalty,” said Bram Duchovnay, Director, Alexa Smart Properties.

In a recent 2024 Customer Engagement Technology Study, 57% of respondents agreed they would like to control the guestroom environment via voice assistant.

Today, Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality and Bodhi offer an elevated experience of luxury beyond what guests can use Alexa for at home. Perhaps just as impressive, the data behind those requests can provide information for future guest experiences. With Bodhi’s integrations to a hotel’s property management and guest optimization systems, guest requests such as temperature, lighting, housekeeping, and others, can be routed to the correct system, making them feel more comfortable upon arrival and during their stay.

“There’s something incredibly luxurious about being able to ask Alexa to turn the air conditioning to my preferred setting, close the blinds, turn on music, and order room service after a long day of meetings,” said Rock Scofield, co-founder of Bodhi.



About Bodhi

Bodhi is the only cloud-based platform that controls, schedules, and operates all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, offices, homes, and multi-dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs). It enhances and simplifies the use of a wide range of popular hardware and software solutions, including HVAC, lighting, entertainment, door locks, leak and flood prevention, air quality, and property management systems. Its features include:

• Guest Control: Guests can control their room's lighting, shades, and entertainment systems directly from their phones.

• Enhanced Convenience: The Bodhi Guest Web App adds keyless entry, guest service requests, and advanced communication options in guestrooms and throughout the property.

• Seamless Integration: Works in concert with all systems across the property and other hotel services, providing a unified experience.

• Bottom Line: The platform is designed not just to collect data but to provide actionable intelligence, leading to cost savings, improved energy efficiency, and better overall management.

Contact Bodhi at info@gobodhi.com

