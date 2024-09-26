Fort Partners Selects Bodhi to Oversee and Operate All Building Systems and Technology at Norman’s Cay

Bodhi controls, schedules and operates all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, offices, homes, and multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs).

Fort Partners has selected the Bodhi software platform to oversee and operate all building systems and smart devices at Norman’s Cay.

With Bodhi, we’re able to oversee all systems, reduce energy consumption, prevent potential issues before they escalate, and deliver an exceptional guest experience.” — Walid Achi, CTO, Fort Partners

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodhi is excited to announce that Fort Partners has selected its software platform to oversee and operate all building systems and smart devices at its new luxury resort development at Norman’s Cay.

- Operational Efficiency: Fort’s operations team relies on Bodhi to provide actionable intelligence across all devices and systems, regardless of the manufacturer.

- Proactive Operations: Bodhi alerts the team to systems that are not meeting energy savings standards, protects assets from water leaks, and communicates electric and water meter readings to billing.

- Enhanced Guest Experience: Guests can use Bodhi to control their lights and climate, unlock doors, order food and beverage, and communicate with staff.

"At Norman’s Cay, we required a solution that could seamlessly integrate the island’s diverse technology and operating systems into one centralized management platform, all while providing real-time data, enabling us to optimize efficiency across the entire island. With Bodhi, we’re able to oversee all systems, reduce energy consumption, prevent potential issues before they escalate, and deliver an exceptional guest experience. Bodhi has transformed our operations, ensuring we consistently perform at peak efficiency," said Walid Achi, CTO of Fort Partners.

Fort Partners is a Miami based, privately held real estate and hospitality development firm. Their holdings include multiple Four Seasons properties between Palm Beach and Miami, including the iconic The Surf Club.

They chose Bodhi to operate the entirety of Norman’s Cay, a small but unspoiled island stretching a few hundred acres at the northern end of the Exuma chain in the Bahamas. Norman’s Cay has a story and a spirit that belies its size, with a history of housing pirates, drug lords, filmmakers, explorers, writers, fishermen, and marine biologists. Fort Partners’ vision and commitment to respect and enhance this marvel is inherent in each and every trailblazing development, from the Marina, Airport, and Yacht Club to the Villas, Bungalows, and the famous MacDuff's Restaurant and Cottages.

Bodhi is the only platform purpose-built to monitor, control, schedule and automate all building systems and technology across an entire real estate portfolio. Bodhi consolidates everything into a single, comprehensive dashboard that provides actionable intelligence for property owners to operate more efficiently, while autonomously collecting data to make decisions and direct smart devices to proactively resolve issues and reduce energy consumption.

“The selection of Bodhi demonstrates its unique position in the hospitality industry and further solidifies the need for an integrated software solution that can operate all technology within a single building and across an entire real estate portfolio. Bodhi is the only company that integrates every system and device from any manufacturer, enabling clients to deliver an unparalleled guest experience.” – Greg Michelier, Co-Founder, Bodhi.

About Bodhi

Bodhi is a cloud-based platform that controls, schedules and operates all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, offices, homes, and multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs). It enhances and simplifies the use of a wide range of popular hardware and software solutions, including HVAC, lighting, entertainment, door locks, leak and flood prevention, air quality, and property management systems. Its features include:

- Guest Control: Guests can control their room's lighting, shades, and entertainment systems directly from their phones.

- Enhanced Convenience: The Bodhi Guest Web App adds keyless entry, guest service requests, and advanced communication options in guestrooms and throughout the property.

- Seamless Integration: Works in concert with all systems across the property and other hotel services, providing a unified experience.

- Bottom Line: The platform is designed not just to collect data but to provide actionable intelligence, leading to cost savings, improved energy efficiency, and better overall management.

Contact Bodhi at info@gobodhi.com

Media Contact:

Will Gilbert at Bodhi, +1.800.467.0717 will@gobodhi.com https://gobodhi.com/

