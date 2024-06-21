Bodhi Debuts Integration with Lutron's myRoom XC at HITEC 2024 Bodhi is a cloud-based platform that controls, schedules and manages virtually all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, offices, homes, and multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs).

Bodhi, the leader in cloud-based hospitality technology, now integrates with Lutron's cutting-edge myRoom XC. This integration debuts at HITEC 2024 June 24-27.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodhi, the leading cloud-based hospitality technology company, is excited to announce a new integration with Lutron's cutting-edge myRoom XC system. This integration will debut at HITEC 2024 in Charlotte, NC, from June 24-27.

Lutron Electronics, a pioneer in lighting control solutions, offers myRoom XC, a cloud-connected evolution of their successful myRoom control system designed to elevate guest experiences with advanced in-room controls.

Bodhi’s industry-exclusive Guest Web App allows guests to control the Lutron system seamlessly from their phones, without the need for any additional apps or configurations. Through a simple text message received upon check-in, guests gain access to comprehensive in-room controls, including lighting, motorized window treatments, mobile entry, housekeeping requests, TV control, reservation bookings, room service, and more.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the convergence of hospitality technology through the cloud, enabling guests to seamlessly integrate into the experience by making room control as easy as opening a webpage.

Key Features of the Bodhi and Lutron Integration:

- Guest Control: Guests can manage their room's lighting, shades, and entertainment systems directly from their phone.

- Enhanced Convenience: The Bodhi Guest Web App adds keyless entry, guest service requests, and advanced communication options in guestrooms and throughout the property.

- Seamless Integration: Works in concert with Lutron and other hotel services, providing a unified experience.

“The new Lutron hospitality solution leverages cutting-edge technology to connect the entire building under unparalleled cloud-based lighting management. Locks, climate control, and property management systems integrate seamlessly to simplify control across your portfolio. Along with a centralized dashboard, the solution empowers management teams to ensure adaptability, personalization, and sustainability for the property's evolving needs,” remarks Ana Maria Huertas-Iragorri, Lutron Global Hospitality Sales Director.

About Bodhi

Bodhi, the leader in cloud-based hospitality technology, controls, schedules and manages virtually all of the technology installed in hotels, resorts, offices, homes, and multi dwelling unit residential developments (MDUs). It enhances and simplifies the use of a wide range of popular hardware and software solutions, including HVAC, lighting, entertainment, door locks, leak and flood prevention, air quality, and property management systems.

