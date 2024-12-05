A Market Analysis of Bulk and Other Specialized Modes

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) www.3PLogistics.com is an internationally recognized Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market information and consulting leader. Its mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else.In its latest report, “Beyond Dry Van: A Market Analysis of Bulk and Other Specialized Modes,” A&A analyzes the U.S. for-hire truckload market by segment, compares dry van against the bulk, flatbed, and refrigerated truckload segments, and provides estimates for all modes/trailer types from 2017-2027.The analysis unveiled that flatbed truckload market had the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at 11.6% from 2017-2023, and is expected to continue as the mode/trailer type with the highest growth with a CAGR forecast of 5.8% from 2024 through 2027.The bulk truckload market had the lowest CAGR from 2017-2023, at 4.4%, with a 3.8% CAGR anticipated from 2024 through 2027.The refrigerated truckload market had a 6.3% CAGR from 2017-2023 and is expected to have the smallest CAGR of all four truckload segments analyzed, with a 2.9% CAGR projected from 2024-2027.The report puts extra emphasis on the U.S. for-hire bulk truckload market, comparing for-hire truckload revenue and tractors to private fleets, providing estimates for the bulk energy and specialty products (including chemicals, merchant gas, and food products) markets from 2017-2027, examines historical trends and growth drivers by each of these markets, and covers the major for-hire carriers serving these markets.“Beyond Dry Van: A Market Analysis of Bulk and Other Specialized Modes,” and additional A&A market research can be found at Guides & Research Reports . A&A’s Market Research Reports come as a standard benefit for Expert Information Services (EIS) subscribers.ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 50 3PLs, supported 26 closed investment transactions, and advised numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

