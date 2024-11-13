*Revenues cover all four 3PL Segments (DTM, ITM, DCC, and VAWD), are company-reported or A&A estimates, and have been converted to US$ using the annual average exchange rate.

Armstrong’s Latest Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Outlook

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) www.3PLogistics.com is an internationally recognized Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market information and consulting leader. Its mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else.In its latest report, “Atlantic Crossing: A Comparative European 3PL Market Analysis,” A&A compares the overall 3PL market and segment growth in Europe to global, North America, and other key regions and countries for years 2016-2026E. The report also covers current disruptions impacting Europe’s supply chain, top European ocean ports and rail initiatives, the warehousing landscape, M&A trends, and more.As part of this analysis, A&A compiled the list of the Top 50 Europe-based 3PLs.The analysis also uncovered that the European 3PL Market's overall gross revenues fell 20.8% in 2023, bringing the total to $203.4 billion. This level of decrease has not been seen since 2010. However, the European 3PL Market is expected to grow by 0.4% by the end of 2024 to $203.4 billion and stabilize to $221.2 billion by 2026E, with an overall projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2024E through 2026E.Of the four main 3PL market segments, the Value-Added Warehousing and Distribution (VAWD) 3PL Market segment, or “Contract Logistics” as it’s referred to in Europe, was the only 3PL segment that had positive growth in 2023, with a 3.6% increase in gross revenue to $51.2 billion, making its revenue surpass the International Transportation Management/Freight Forwarding (ITM) segment for the first time. 2021 marked Europe's best year for VAWD, with a gross revenue year-over-year increase of 10.4% to $47.4 billion. The strong growth in e-commerce fulfillment in Europe continues to make VAWD one of the fastest-growing domestic 3PL subsegments, having a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2023. VAWD is projected to reach $57.5 billion in 2026E, with a 2.6% CAGR anticipated from 2024E to 2026E.“Atlantic Crossing: A Comparative European 3PL Market Analysis” and additional A&A market research can be found at Guides & Research Reports . A&A’s Market Research Reports come as a standard benefit for Expert Information Services (EIS) subscribers.ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 50 3PLs, supported 26 closed investment transactions, and advised numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

