LegalSifter Introduces Highly Customizable Service Agreement Template

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LegalSifter, a leader in AI-powered contract operations, is proud to announce the launch of a new service agreement template. Developed by LegalSifter’s Chief Content Officer Ken Adams , the innovative template offers businesses an efficient way to draft clear, concise, and relevant service agreements, eliminating the pain and inefficiency of traditional contract drafting.As with other customizable contract templates available through LegalSifter’s Adams Contracts division , the service agreement template contains a series of interview questions allowing users to enter information, consult built-in guidance, and make deal choices. With one click of the “Assemble” button, a Word document is generated that reflects their choices—no more copying-and-pasting.Adams Contracts offers a fresh start, helping users escape the dysfunction of traditional contract drafting and the hassle of creating or revising templates. The template currently allows users to create three kinds of service agreements: consulting agreements, contracts involving creation of intellectual property, and contracts for services performed on client premises. Future updates will expand the range of service agreements available, so Adams Contracts can continue to deliver flexibility and value for subscribers.“Like our other templates, our new service agreement template is unique in combining industry-leading expertise with extensive customization. The result is that users can create what they likely couldn’t achieve on their own; contracts that are clear, concise, and relevant,” said Adams.“What I find particularly exciting about the service agreement template is that thanks to the input of Noelle McCall on insurance and Ned Barlas on intellectual property, users are assured of addressing in a coherent way topics that are usually handled erratically,” he continued. “I’m pleased that clients of LegalSifter’s Contract Control Program will have access to Adams Contracts templates. Change comes easier when it’s built into a standard menu of options for customers,” added Adams.Ken Adams is the author of A Manual of Style for Contract Drafting (5th ed. 2023) and a global authority on clear and concise contract language. Ken has extensively researched and written about confidentiality agreements and contract boilerplate—provisions like dispute resolution that typically appear toward the back of contracts. Ken collaborated with Ned Barlas, an intellectual property expert and lawyer in private practice, and Noelle McCall, director of contract risk management at Peoples First Insurance and co-founder of the Contract Risk Academy, to ensure the new template addresses key considerations in intellectual property and insurance.Flexible Access OptionsUsers can access the service agreement template in two ways:1. Contract Control Program: LegalSifter clients can access Adams Contracts templates, including the new service agreement template, as part of LegalSifter’s Contract Control Program. This flexible program allows businesses to mix and match AI-powered software and contract services to suit their needs. Clients can apply Sift Credits, the program’s pricing structure, toward Adams Contracts templates.2. Direct Subscription: Individuals and organizations can create an account on Adams Contracts’ document-assembly platform and subscribe to the template. Pricing starts at $200 per month for a single user, with monthly and annual plans available based on the number of users.About LegalSifterLegalSifter is a leading provider of AI-powered contract operations solutions dedicated to curing contract pain. The company leverages artificial intelligence, legal contract expertise, and people, to deliver streamlined contract operations that improve the speed of business. LegalSifter’s flexible Contract Control Program offers AI-powered contract review, document and data management, and contract-lifecycle solutions to help companies capture the full value of their contracts, manage their costs and risks, and better deliver on expectations with improved contract operations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter has been serving clients and partners globally since 2013. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com

