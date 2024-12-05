Strengthening Civic Engagement: A Path to Inclusive Governance in BiH

SARAJEVO, 5 December 2024 – Citizen engagement in legislative matters is a cornerstone of democratic governance, fostering cooperation between decision-makers and the public to drive reforms and achieve meaningful change, participants agreed at today’s conference in Sarajevo.

Titled "Parliaments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Citizens: The Path to Successful Partnership – Civic Initiative in Parliaments in Bosnia and Herzegovina," the conference brought together over 60 participants, including representatives from BiH parliaments, international organizations, NGOs, the academic community, and guests from the region.

“Democracy is not static; it is a continuous evolution that requires open communication, transparency, and collaboration between lawmakers and the people they serve,” said Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. He emphasized that citizen engagement is vital to strengthening democratic governance and fostering meaningful reform.

The event highlighted the importance of public consultations and citizens' initiatives, featuring the results of the 2024 survey, ODIHR Guidelines for Better Lawmaking, and best practices shared by representatives from the Republic of Croatia.

One notable achievement was the creation of the Law on Citizens' Initiative and the Protection of Citizens and Activists by the Aarhus Center in BiH. This law was supported by the House of Representatives of the Federation of BiH Parliament in June 2024. However, challenges remain in harmonizing legislation across BiH, as highlighted by Emina Veljović, Executive Director of the Aarhus Center.

“Currently, only Republika Srpska has a Law on Referendum and Citizens' Initiative, which partially regulates this area at the entity level. In the Brčko District, there is no concrete legislative framework, while in the Federation of BiH, rules differ across cantons, cities, and municipalities, often complicating rather than facilitating the implementation of citizens' initiatives,” Veljović explained.

Parliaments, as well as other state institutions and representatives of public authorities, must conduct public campaigns and inform citizens about their rights.

“If we were to conduct a survey and ask citizens how many of them are aware that, with just a few clicks on the internet and a registration on the 'e-consultation' platform, they can actively participate in the process of adopting legal acts and shaping public policies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, I believe the number would be very small,” said Denis Zvizdić, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly. “These tools are primarily used by civil society organizations for topics of interest to them, and I fully support that. Civil society is a pillar of every democratic society. However, we must not overlook citizens as individuals who also have a broad range of opportunities to engage on issues that matter to them.”

The conference is part of a broader initiative to support BiH authorities and institutions in enhancing citizen participation in decision-making processes at all levels of government.