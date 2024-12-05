“A house I had come to call home”

After being detained under the Mental Health Act, Hugo found solace in Sydney House, a Rethink Mental Illness supported accomodation service. He celebrates our caring and compassionate staff, and the meaningful impact they’ve made in his life.

I moved into Sydney House in September 2022, after a good five years battling with my mental health. A sectioning from December 2021 to March 2022, my father being sentenced to time in prison and a broken leg in July, gives an idea as to how difficult my life had recently been before I moved in. I was really in survival mode; couldn’t quite believe some of the turns of events that had made my life seem so unfair and unpredictable.

When I arrived at Sydney House, I was trying hard to manage life on crutches; attempting to put on a “brave face” most days. It worked to a degree, but even early on I had a few days where I was so emotional, I could barely get anything done but cry about how I felt. Staff were so understanding and supportive - talking to me and helping me with everyday tasks like cooking. It really helped me manage life while fumbling along on crutches!