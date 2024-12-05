After-School Program Empowers Emirati Youth with Resilience and Life Skills

Peekapak is partnering with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation to bring a new course under the Takween Al Ghurair program, 'Building Resilience and Well-Being.'

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Takween Al Ghurair is an after-school, activity-based program designed to empower Emirati youth aged 13-18 with engaging academic support, skill development, and success advising, all infused with elements of UAE national identity. After having served over 1000 Emirati youth, the program is expanding to include critical life skills to help prepare Emirati students for a successful future, equipping them with essential tools for personal and professional growth in a rapidly changing world. The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has partnered with the well-being and mental health education provider Peekapak to bring in leading experts to work with middle and high school students.Under the “Building Resilience and Well-Being" course, AGF and Peekapak’s structured activities offer hands-on experiences and discussions focused on managing stress, understanding personal strengths, teamwork, and making informed choices. These skills are essential for students’ personal development and align with AGF’s mission to bridge educational and personal growth opportunities for Emirati youth.“Empowering our youth with the skills to face life’s challenges is key to building a generation ready to contribute meaningfully to society,” said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF. “Through Takween Al Ghurair, we go beyond the academic, and we support Emirati students with the tools to also succeed socially, creating a foundation for a resilient, forward-looking generation with a strong sense of self and national identity.”“Peekapak is honored to have been selected to participate in the Takween Al Ghurair program. Our values align quite nicely with those of AGF’s, and we’re excited to start seeing the impact this partnership can have on Emirati youth and their futures” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Peekapak.The “Building Resilience and Well-Being" course offers students a supportive platform to explore their values, build respect for self and others, and become better prepared for real-world challenges.The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.Takween Al Ghurair, the UAE’s first national after-school enrichment program for Emirati middle and high school students, offers academic support, skill development, and success advising opportunities, all infused with elements of UAE national identity, empowering Emirati youth between the ages of 13-18.Peekapak is a leading provider of well-being programming that empower students to develop the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond. Through engaging and interactive lessons, Peekapak helps students build resilience, enhance their emotional intelligence, and foster a positive mindset.

