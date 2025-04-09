Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation and Peekapak Partner to Advance Student Wellbeing in UAE Schools

Exclusive Event Equips School Leaders with Strategies to Implement ADEK’s New Wellbeing Policy.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) and Peekapak Wellbeing Education partnered to host “Ready, Set, Thrive: Crafting Your Wellbeing Plan”, bringing more than 70 schools and organizations to explore strategies for implementing Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) Wellbeing Policy, set to take effect next year.By convening education leaders, policymakers, and school administrators, the event underscored the role of collaboration in embedding student wellbeing as a core component of future-ready education in the UAE.A key focus of the event was the Takween Al Ghurair Program, a comprehensive educational initiative launched by AGF in partnership with the Emirates School Establishment (ESE) in 2023. Designed to empower students within their communities, the program equips them with future-ready skills through academic support, career advising, and personal development. By fostering a strong sense of national identity and global citizenship, Takween Al Ghurair not only prepares students for success but also strengthens the fabric of their communities, ensuring they contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.As part of its commitment to holistic student wellbeing, AGF has collaborated with leading education partners in the community, including Peekapak, to integrate social-emotional learning (SEL), mental health awareness, and wellbeing strategies into school environments. This partnership’s outcomes assures educators are equipped with research-backed tools to enhance wellbeing, aligning with UAE policies and global best practices, fostering resilience, and reinforcing schools as vital hubs for student and community support.“Education goes beyond academics—it must equip students with the resilience and skills to thrive in an evolving world. Takween Al Ghurair program embeds wellbeing at the heart of learning, ensuring that schools have the right strategies and tools in place to future-proof their communities. By partnering with education innovators like Peekapak, we are strengthening schools' ability to implement ADEK’s wellbeing policy in a meaningful and sustainable way,” said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF.“Today’s event was an incredible demonstration of what’s possible when educators, policymakers, and organizations come together to prioritize student wellbeing,” said Ami Shah, CEO, Peekapak WellBeing Education. “We are proud to work alongside the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation in advancing research-based, sustainable wellbeing solutions that empower schools to make a lasting impact.”With AGF’s commitment to shaping the future of wellbeing education through the Takween Al Ghurair program, and Peekapak’s expertise in SEL and wellbeing tools, the event marked the beginning of a continued effort to support schools in the UAE.Educators and school leaders interested in implementing ADEK’s Wellbeing Policy can access additional resources and training through the Takween Al Ghurair program and Peekapak’s wellbeing initiatives.For more information or to be part of future wellbeing initiatives, please contact:📧 tanya@peekapak.com| 📞 +971504816133The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), the largest privately funded philanthropic foundation dedicated to education in the Arab region, is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.

