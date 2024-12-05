Mirakl Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm, Forrester

Enterprise Marketplace Pioneer, Mirakl, Earns a Leader based on its scores in Current Offering and Strategy categories

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirakl, the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Marketplace Development Platforms Q4 2024 report.Forrester, a globally renowned technology research and advisory firm, identified and assessed the 9 most significant providers in the marketplace development platforms category, including Mirakl. Each vendor was evaluated against 33 criteria related to their current offering and strategy. Companies are placed in one of three “waves” based on their scores: Leaders, Strong Performers, and Contenders.Adrien Nussenbaum, co-CEO and co-founder at Mirakl says: " When we launched Mirakl in 2012, we pioneered and created the marketplace software industry. We believe being named as a leader in this new Forrester Wave is the result of our innovative capabilities, deep expertise, scalability and security of our platform that our customers use to achieve transformative growth. With over 450 enterprise marketplaces and counting, we continue to go beyond the norm for our customers with advanced AI, native retail media, and financial services solutions. Our objective is to remain the top choice for leading enterprises worldwide, helping them stay ahead both now and in the future."The Forrester Wave evaluation found that Mirakl:Forrester’s analysis gave Mirakl’s Marketplace Platform the highest rating possible in the criteria of vision, innovation, AI, roadmap, customer adoption, Customer Success program, application architecture, seller onboarding tools and seller compliance management, seller network, retail media, and pay-out automation.Mirakl best fits established retailers and B2B organizations that need scale and expertise to translate their brand into an experience that’s a larger part of their customer’s life.Mirakl received the highest scores in the criteria of pay-out, retail media, and catalog of physical products.The latest marketplace insight and viewpoints can be found on the Mirakl blog . For more business developments and updates, follow Mirakl on LinkedIn About MiraklMirakl is the leading provider of eCommerce software solutions. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business.Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and b2b enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, and boost profits through retail media.Mirakl is trusted by 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide including Macy’s, Decathlon, Kroger, Airbus, Toyota Material Handling and Sonepar. For more information: www.mirakl.com

