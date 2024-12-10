Mike R. Allen’s Quantum Approach to Building a Thriving Real Estate Career

Mike R. Allen releases "The Quantum Real Estate Agent" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Quantum Real Estate Agent: The Blueprint for Developing Your Competitive Edge" by Mike R. Allen is now available. Published by Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, this groundbreaking book is available on Amazon today.In "The Quantum Real Estate Agent", Mike R. Allen presents ten essential quantum abilities that can radically enhance the careers of real estate agents at any stage. Drawing from his success as a top-producing real estate agent and president and co-owner of Quantum Realty Group, Inc., Allen’s work explores the power of principles like expanding one’s ambitions beyond traditional limits, mastering time management, out-hustling the competition, and developing a mindset geared toward growth and adaptability.His guidebook is not just a “how-to " manual but provides a holistic approach to success, offering readers definitive steps—or quantum leaps in some cases—to attaining high performance and earning that ever-elusive competitive edge sought by many in the real estate industry.“In this book, I want to help you develop your unique Quantum Abilities,” Allen asserted. “The word quantum signifies exponential growth by invoking the idea of significant, transformative leaps rather than gradual, linear progress. It suggests a shift from the ordinary to the extraordinary, where changes and advancements occur not incrementally but ultimately in monumental, groundbreaking strides.”"The Quantum Real Estate Agent" provides readers with a unique mix of mindsets and strategies for building lasting success, making it a must-read for both new and experienced agents eager to transform their careers.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorMike R. Allen is the president and co-owner of Quantum Realty Group, Inc. It is one of the twenty-five largest Century 21 brokerages in the United States, with ten offices and nearly four hundred agents. Mike is also the president and CEO of Homes For Rent, Inc., one of the largest property management companies in the Southern San Joaquin Valley. In addition to this, he is the Managing Partner of five Real Estate investment partnerships with properties in California, Idaho, and Wyoming.Allen is a Fresno State University graduate and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a focus in Business Law. He currently resides in Visalia, California, and is passionate about helping others grow in all aspects of their lives—whether it be real estate, investing, mindset, body, or general success.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactShandi Thompson, sthompson@forbesbooks.com

