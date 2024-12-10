Leading Online Fitness CEO Helps Readers Turn Overwhelm into Purposeful Action

Ryan Matt Reynolds releases "Undoing Urgency" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Undoing Urgency: Reclaim Your Time for the Things that Matter Most" by Ryan Matt Reynolds is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. The new book is available today on Amazon In "Undoing Urgency", Reynolds shares how he escaped the relentless cycle of urgency to focus on what truly matters. Using the GAME Plan framework—Goals, Actions, Metrics, and Execution—he reveals how to declutter to-do lists, create focused work, and prioritize core values. Reynolds’s goal is to help people and organizations achieve maximum impact with minimal overwhelm or wasted effort.“This book is about finding joy,” Reynolds asserted. “Once you unbind the important work from the urgent and enticing distractions, you can examine your core values—how you want to look back at this life. From there, break down the steps that will get you to that version of yourself. Identify the major goals that will mark progress on that path, and start doing the work that will get you there. It is a simple but meticulous process. When done well, there will be value in the work because the work is driven by your values.”Reynolds empowers readers to break free from the urgency trap and reclaim their time for meaningful pursuits. "Undoing Urgency" is timely for anyone seeking a life of purpose, clarity, and fulfillment.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorRyan Matt Reynolds is a former professional strongman, gym owner, successful strength coach, podcast host, and the Founder/Owner/CEO of one of the largest online fitness platforms in the industry (Barbell Logic). His methods have helped redefine and reform antiquated personal training models through the creation of TurnKey Coach, a technology platform that enables white-glove personal, professional online fitness coaching from the best expert coaches in the world.More importantly, Matt has built a home and community in the heart of the Ozarks, Springfield, MO, with his wife (and high school sweetheart) of 25 years, Rachel, and is father to Cailin and Kinsley, as well as their dog Milo and four cats.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactSamantha Miller, smiller@forbesbooks.com

