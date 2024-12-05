Symphonic Distribution Teams with Masterchannel to Offer AI Music Mastering Tool to Independent Artists

In addition, Symphonic promotes AI transparency with new content submission fields for AI use in audio, artwork, and lyrics

With Masterchannel, it will be easier than ever for our artists to create professionally mastered tracks and put out high-quality releases.” — Jorge Brea, CEO and Founder of Symphonic

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphonic Distribution , a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has launched two new initiatives to help independent artists benefit from AI while promoting transparency on AI-generated tracks uploaded to their platform.First, Symphonic has partnered with Masterchannel to provide artists with an AI mastering tool that makes tracks release-ready and streaming optimized, freeing up their time to focus on creativity. Artists can upload as many tracks as they like and receive unlimited free full-length master previews. The service gives artists peace of mind that their music will sound good on any speaker system and streaming platform before they release it.Masterchannel has mastered over 500,000 songs in total using their AI technology, with an average of 50,000 songs monthly. The company recently made headlines for working with Grammy Award-winning engineer Wez Clarke to create an AI clone of his engineering process. Clarke is known for working with artists including Clean Bandit, MK, Becky Hill, Zara Larsson, Naughty Boy, Switch Disco and Sigala. This first-of-its kind collaboration offers all Masterchannel users a competitive edge with the ability to apply his expertise to their tracks.“Masterchannel’s AI mastering tool adds an invaluable creative asset to our suite of artist offerings,” said Jorge Brea, CEO and Founder of Symphonic. “At the core of everything we do is our mission to empower artists to seamlessly release great music. With Masterchannel, it will be easier than ever for our artists to create professionally mastered tracks and put out high-quality releases.”“Mastering music before release significantly increases its chances of success. Symphonic’s commitment to giving indie artists access to the latest technology for boosting their careers made them an ideal partner for Masterchannel,” said Christian R. Schultz, Co-Founder and CEO of Masterchannel. “By combining both of our technologies, artists will have unprecedented access to great-sounding finalized tracks, and it’ll be exciting to see what songs will be released via Symphonic.”In addition, Symphonic has updated their content submission form, asking users to disclose whether they have used any generative AI tools to create their releases, and if so to provide details on any AI audio, artwork, or lyrics that were used. This was put in place to acknowledge that AI is likely here to stay in the music industry while still safeguarding against its use.“The easy thing to do today is reject all AI-generated content, but that simply isn’t realistic. While there is still much to be addressed around AI, it is crucial to monitor and engage with this field responsibly so we can harness its positives and mitigate the negatives,” said Brea. “Symphonic is committed to ensuring that no AI-generated or AI-assisted release unfairly or illegally impersonates the likeness of an individual, or infringes on the intellectual property of other creators – and we remain dedicated to making sure that the mass volume of content we receive every day is adequately reviewed.”AI mastering joins Symphonic’s already game-changing set of features available to clients, including tools such as Spatial audio services, Transfer Track, SplitShare, Enhanced Recoupments, and Marketing Drivers, as well as streaming and user-generated content (UGC) analytics, catalog management, video distribution, fingerprinting services, YouTube Rights and Content ID management, neighbouring rights, marketing, royalty advances, physical distribution, sync licensing, mixing and mastering, and more.About SymphonicSymphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.About MasterchannelMasterchannel is a leading AI mastering company, offering artists a powerful and easy-to-use service to automatically enhance the sound quality of their music. The service uses a proprietary ethical AI approach to fix technical issues in music recordings and enhance their overall fidelity. It has been used by independent artists and Grammy-winning producers alike.Symphonic Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

