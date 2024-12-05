Microamp Unveils New Brand Identity and Revamped 5G mmWave Solution Portfolio

Microamp's New Visual Identity

Microamp Solutions, a leading innovator in 5G mmWave, announces its evolution to "Microamp" alongside a brand refresh and a new product portfolio presentation.

This transformation goes beyond a name and logo change - it represents our evolution as we pioneer the future of wireless connectivity.” — Dawid Kuchta, CEO of Microamp

WARSAW, POLAND, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microamp Solutions, a leading innovator in 5G mmWave technology, announces its evolution to "Microamp" alongside a comprehensive brand refresh and a revamped product portfolio presentation. This strategic transformation reflects the company's growth and commitment to advancing 5G mmWave connectivity across global markets.The rebranding coincides with the launch of Microamp's new website, which showcases an enhanced product lineup built on the company's proprietary, 3GPP-compliant 5G mmWave technology. The full portfolio features purpose-built 5G mmWave radios, including the flagship Cellbox Air, advanced 5G mmWave gNodeBs, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs)."This transformation goes beyond a name and logo change - it represents our evolution as we pioneer the future of wireless connectivity," said Dawid Kuchta , CEO and co-founder of Microamp. "Our proprietary 5G mmWave technology is revolutionizing how industries approach wireless networking. The new Microamp brand better reflects our position as a catalyst for digital transformation across enterprises, mobile network operators, and the public sector."EXPANDING POSSIBILITIES WITH ADVANCED 5G mmWAVE SOLUTIONSThe refreshed Microamp offer introduces 5G mmWave connectivity solutions addressing the specific needs of various market segments:• End-to-end private networks of multi-gigabit throughput for processing massive data sets in real time;• Fixed wireless access for delivering high-speed internet to homes and offices;• 5G mmWave Mobile Broadband of superior-capacity and ultra-low latency for dense areas;• 5G mmWave Backhaul for facilitating greenfield network deployments.Each solution leverages Microamp's unique technological advantages, including carrier-grade RAN, high flexibility with features like Integrated Access and Backhaul, Uplink-Heavy System and Mobility Mode, and telco-grade stability in outdoor and indoor setups. They also provide breakthrough economics, making 5G mmWave technology more accessible than ever before.Visit microamp-solutions.com to see Microamp's new identity and explore the revamped portfolio of its 5G mmWave products and solutions.ABOUT MICROAMPMicroamp is a leading tech innovator designing and delivering multi-gigabit and ultra-low latency 5G mmWave wireless networks based on purpose-built radios. The company merges deep tech know-how and a broad portfolio of technology partners, empowering industries, system integrators, MNOs, DSPs, governments, and research institutions with new dimensions of wireless connectivity.Microamp's cutting-edge networks enable the implementation of the most bandwidth-hungry and technologically advanced use cases across verticals such as energy, mining, logistics, production, entertainment, and public service.For more information, email hello@microamp-solutions.com or visit microamp-solutions.comFollow us on LinkedIn for regular updates.

Microamp - Building a New Era of 5G mmWave Connectivity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.