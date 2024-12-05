Findings for Recovery of $9,242, Partially Repaid Under Audit, Issued Against Clinton Township Employees

COLUMBUS – Findings for recovery totaling $9,242 were issued Thursday against two employees of Clinton Township in Franklin County over improper vacation leave payouts.

Of the total, $634 was repaid by a firefighter who was overcompensated for 24 hours of vacation leave after switching from full-time to part-time employment, leaving $8,608 outstanding against a retired township administrator.

The findings were identified in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report can be found on the Auditor of State’s website via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx)

The outstanding finding for recovery is against Matt Huffman, who retired as Clinton Township’s administrator in July 2023. He was paid for 200 hours of vacation leave upon retirement, though the actual accrual at the time should have been limited to 11.54 hours.

Huffman, along with Fiscal Officer Deborah Steele and her bonding company, are jointly and severally liable for the total.

