Acuity Trading Partners with FunderPro to Power New Era of Proprietary Trading

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, a leading provider of AI-powered market insights and financial tools, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FunderPro , a prominent proprietary trading firm. This marks a significant milestone as FunderPro becomes the first Prop Trader to integrate Acuity Trading's cutting-edge Research Terminal , a platform designed to enhance trading decisions through advanced data-driven analysis.Acuity Trading’s Research Terminal provides traders with real-time, actionable insights into global financial markets. With this new partnership, FunderPro’s funded traders will gain access to Acuity’s unique tools, helping them make informed decisions in an increasingly complex trading environment.Acuity’s Research Terminal combines AI technology with human expertise to provide market analysis, sentiment insights, and global news updates. It is specifically designed to support traders in identifying market opportunities, navigating volatility, and developing data-backed strategies.Andrew Lane, CEO Acuity Trading;"We are thrilled to partner with FunderPro, a firm that is reshaping the proprietary trading space. By providing their traders with access to Acuity’s advanced research tools, we are enabling them to make smarter and more strategic trading decisions. This partnership marks a new chapter in the evolution of proprietary trading, and we are proud to support FunderPro’s mission of empowering traders globally."FunderPro, with its mission to fund and empower talented traders, will leverage Acuity Trading’s technology to enhance the experience of their funded traders. FunderPro’s CEO, Gary Mullen, has been a driving force behind this collaboration, as the firm seeks to provide its traders with the most advanced tools available to succeed in highly competitive markets. FunderPro offers its traders substantial capital and a profit-sharing model that incentivises success, with traders able to keep up to 80% of their profits.Gary Mullen, CEO FunderPro;“At FunderPro, we believe that traders should have access to the best tools and insights in the market. Acuity Trading’s Research Terminal allows our traders to gain critical insights and stay ahead of market trends, which is essential in today’s fast-paced trading environment.”The partnership signals the beginning of a promising collaboration between two innovative firms in the financial trading industry, combining Acuity Trading's powerful market insights with FunderPro's unique funding and support model for proprietary traders. Together, aiming to redefine success in the world of prop trading.About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

