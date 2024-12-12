My Arcade® launches Tetris® Pixel Pocket

Tetris Pixel Pocket Tetris Pixel Pocket in hand

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcadeis pleased to announce the release of the TetrisPixel Pocket portable gaming keychain. TETRISPixel Pocket comes right on time to celebrate the game’s 40th anniversary and provide pocket-sized entertainment on the go. The TETRISPixel Pocket, featuring the iconic puzzle game and 10 bonus games, is now available at selected retailers for $19.99 MSRP.For more information please visit: https://myarcade.com/collections/new-releases/products/tetris-pixel-pocket Created in 1984 by Alexey Pajitnov, the Tetris game is an iconic puzzle game that has been enjoyed by hundreds of millions of people around the world for 40 years. With its simple yet addictive gameplay, Tetris is a great way to challenge your brain and sharpen your reflexes. The Tetris game is a game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Whether you're a child or a grandparent, you're sure to have a blast playing Tetris. Whether you're a casual player or a hardcore competitor, Tetris is a game that you'll never get tired of!TETRISPixel Pocket features• Officially licensed Tetrisgame: Experience the authentic gameplay of the classic Tetrisgame.• Bonus games: Enjoy 10 additional games for extended fun and variety.• Vibrant Display: Features a 1.8” full-color screen.• Portable Power: Operates on 3 AAA batteries (not included), ideal for gaming on the go.• Bonus Accessories: Includes metal keychain and a user guide.• Item Number: DGUNL-7083• Availability: Now available• MSRP: $19.99Assets can be found here: https://shorturl.at/bSuIe Watch the announcement video here: https://youtu.be/UCCDluMxDhw About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Tetris, Data East, Konami, Taito, and Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like Pac-Man, Galaga, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout the TetrisBrandThe Tetrisbrand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million units have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand’s global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys and games, apparel, accessories, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook (@Tetris) and follow Tetris on Twitter (@Tetris_Official) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official). Learn more about the history of the game by watching the Apple Original Film “Tetris” now streaming on Apple TV+.For media inquiries, contact:Vincent Gallopainvincent@xogoconsulting.comXOGO Consulting31723 Dunraven CTWestlake Village, CA, 91361USA© 2024 My Arcade. MY ARCADEand the MY ARCADElogo are registered trademarks of dreamGEAR, LLC.Tetris& © 1985~2024 Tetris Holding. Tetris logos, Tetris theme song and Tetriminos are trademarks of Tetris Holding. The Tetris trade dress is owned by Tetris Holding. Licensed to The Tetris Company. Tetris Game Design by Alexey Pajitnov. All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.