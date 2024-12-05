Arsenal Credit Union awards $13,200 to twelve St. Louis area nonprofit organizations

Behind the Badge Grant Award 2024

The grants will help these groups serve the community in the unique ways they’re equipped to do so.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve local nonprofits were awarded $13,200 worth of grants from Arsenal Credit Union’s Community Impact Fund. The grants will help these groups serve the community in the unique ways they’re equipped to do so.

The nonprofits that received grants serve the communities of Jefferson County, St. Louis County and St. Louis City. These nonprofits work to address diverse problems including but not limited to providing food and supplies for the unhoused community, supplying medication for people living with disabilities and leading at-risk youth down a safe path.

Grant Recipients Include:



Arnold Police Explorers (Arnold, MO)

Pony Bird (Arnold, MO)

Atlas Youth Outreach (Arnold, MO)

Gateway Food Pantry (Arnold, MO)

Foster Together (Arnold, MO)

Camp Circle Star (Valles Mines, MO)

It’s Your Birthday (Florissant, MO)

Fisher House St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

St. Louis Area Diaper Bank (St. Louis, MO)

United 4 Children (St. Louis, MO)

The Camp Rainbow Foundation (Fenton, MO)

Street Patrol (St. Louis, MO)

Since 2020, over 30 St. Louis nonprofits have been awarded $69,900 from the Community Impact Fund.

"At Arsenal, we're proud to live out the credit union mission of 'people helping people' every day. One of the most rewarding ways we do this is through our Community Impact Grant, where we have the honor of supporting local nonprofits and the incredible work they do. We can't wait to see the positive impact they’ll create in the months ahead" said Jenny Remes, Marketing Manager at Arsenal.



About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 32,000 plus members for over 75 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With over $400 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri.

Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri zip codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065), and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate. Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location.

Arsenal Credit Union is authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois.

Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

