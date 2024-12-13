The St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions Team To Aid the Little Bit Foundation

St. Louis Chapter of Credit Union assisting the Little Bit Foundation

Local Credit Union Chapter Donates Time and Dollars to Aid Cause of a Local Charity.

Their positive impact to St. Louis area students and children in need is far reaching and one that cannot be underestimated” — Lori Hudson, Chair, St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping with the spirit of “people helping people”, seven leaders from four local credit unions (Arsenal, First Missouri, Together, and West Community Credit Unions) who are all members of the St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions, recently met at the “Little Bit Foundation” with the intent of providing a helping hand to the local charity. The Little Bit Foundation is a local non-profit organization whose purpose is to help remove the barriers to learning, while building up student’s confidence, dignity, and other qualities that lead to success in the classroom and with life skills.

While at the non-profit St. Louis Chapter members toured the newly renovated Little Bit Foundation facility, and then commenced with a gratifying afternoon of unboxing, sorting, counting, and applying warehousing SKU labels to pallets of children’s clothing.

“For just moving into this new facility, we were impressed with the structure and dedication of the Little Bit Foundation staff to their mission. Their positive impact to St. Louis area students and children in need is far reaching and one that cannot be underestimated,” said Lori Hudson, Chair of the St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions.

The afternoon was capped off with members of the St. Louis Chapter of Credit Union presenting a check to the Little Bit Foundation in the amount of $1000. While rolling up the sleeves and doing some of the physical work is fulfilling, chapter members also recognized cash donations are the life blood of the Little Bit Foundation.

About the St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions

Since its humble beginnings in 1953, The St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions exists to promote cooperation among credit unions through educational opportunities, advocacy efforts, and engaging events. We seek to best demonstrate the “credit union difference” throughout the region as we live out the philosophy of people helping people.

We believe that everyone should have access to affordable banking solutions that strengthen their families and our communities. Credit unions are the solution - our ability to cooperate and collaborate is our strength.

Ryan Loveless

STL Chapter of Credit Unions

Public Relations Contact

First Missouri Credit Union

rloveless@1stmocu.org

