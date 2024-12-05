'The All-American Book Club' Christmas conversations, 'Come Home for Christmas,' five-time GRAMMY® nominee Matthew West

Eden Gordon Hill, Radio Host, WMAL's 'The All-American Book Club' 'Come Home for Christmas,' five-time GRAMMY® nominee Matthew West.

The voices of conviction and faith are most powerful when our families and communities gather in prayer.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's 'The All-American Book Club' holiday conversations, will bring 'The 25 Days of Christmas' to the December newscast, airing Saturday mornings on WMAL.com, Cumulus Media.The featured guest includes a five-time Grammy nominee and author of 'Come Home for Christmas: Jesus Is Calling You Back to the Greatest Story Ever Told by Matthew West with Matt Litton."These best-selling authors and recognized talent celebrate the hope of Christmas and the American historical presence for tomorrow's leaders. The voices of conviction and faith are most powerful when our families and communities gather in prayer. It's an honor to celebrate this Christmas Season with the audience and share my personal favorite authors and stocking stuffers with you. May we impact, lift, and share these stories with those around us," said Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book Club.Join us for The All-American Book Club on WMAL 105.9FM, download the weekly podcast, and follow us on the new YouTube Channel Christmas and Holiday Features:Saturday, December 7, Pearl Harbor Day with 'Wounded Tiger' by T. Martin Bennett.Saturday, December 14, 'Come Home for Christmas: Jesus Is Calling You Back to the Greatest Story Ever Told' by Matthew West with Matt Litton.Saturday, December 21, 'The 25 Days of Christmas' Special Guest Features Isik Abla, 'Be Happy and Free Today'Elizabeth Goddard, 'Hidden in the Night'Cheryl Chumley, 'Chloe'Shelley Shepard Gray, 'Unforgiven'Suzanne Woods Fisher, 'A Healing Touch'Lynette Eason, 'Double Take & Serial Burn'JeanAnne Roberts, Mrs. D.C. America 2020 'It’s Never Too Late to Find Your Crown!'Dr. Pamela Pyle, 'Anticipating Heaven'Kimberley Woodhouse, '26 Below, 8 Down, and 70 North'Liz Johnson, 'Meddling Under Mistletoe'Bridgette Cameron Ridenour, 'Overlooked'Dani Pettrey, Coastal Guardian Series, and Jeopardy Falls SeriesMadeline Murphy, 'Fruit of the Spirit, Just for Moms'Saturday, December 28, 'New Year, New Me' Health Feature with Inesa Ponomariovaite 'It’s Time To Make America Healthy'About Eden Gordon HillOur remarkable host, Eden Gordon Hill, brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the show. As a communications professional and former Capitol Hill member and political appointee in the Trump Administration, Gordon Hill goes beyond the pages to provide listeners with insider opportunities and strategies to get involved and make a difference on the issues that matter most.Discover new authors, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and dive into the rich tapestry of our nation’s stories. Whether you’re a bookworm or a casual reader, this show is a haven for all who love books and the vibrant stories they hold.Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to expand your horizons, delve into the captivating stories, and celebrate the values that make our country great. Join us for 'The All-American Book Club' on WMAL 105.9FM to embark on this literary adventure!

