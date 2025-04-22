Media Advisory: New Christian Persecution Documentary to Debut at Museum of the Bible

New Christian Persecution Documentary to Debut at Museum of the Bible "A Faith Under Siege" Partners with Museum of the Bible for Debut Screening

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "A Faith Under Siege: Russia's Hidden War on Ukraine's Christians" will debut at the Museum of the Bible , at 400 4th Street, NW in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 from 6 PM-9 PM. The film dives into the harrowing reality facing Ukraine's Christian communities under Russian occupation. Executive Producers Steven Moore and Colby Barrett traveled the entire length of the Ukrainian front lines to document stories from Evangelical and Protestant believers who are being singled out for persecution. Churches are destroyed or seized, pastors tortured or killed, and families torn apart by abductions, all to erase dissenting faiths.To RSVP to the event, please email motbrsvp@faithundersiege.com."Vladimir Putin is no friend to Christianity or America. While most of us are aware of Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the hidden story of Putin’s cruelty is the torture and murder of Protestants, Catholics, and Jews in the occupied territories of Ukraine and Russia itself," said Moore, who has spent years in Ukraine working alongside Ukrainian Christians. "But most Americans don't even know this is happening. We've documented those stories – stories that unravel Russia's propaganda that they are 'liberating Ukraine' and cover up their torture, imprisonment, and harassment of Ukraine's Christians."The statistics are staggering: At least 19,546 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia; 2,520 children have been killed or injured. More than 630 Ukrainian churches have been shelled, looted, or destroyed, and Russia has murdered at least 47 priests, pastors, and other faith leaders.A recent ballistic and drone attack carried out by Russia on Sumy, Ukraine, took place on Palm Sunday, one of the holiest days of the year for Christians. The attack targeted civilian infrastructure and killed 34 civilians, including women and children, and injured over 100 more who were attending church services."The Palm Sunday attack is reminiscent of the December 25, 2024, attack, where some 184 missiles and drones targeted infrastructure across Ukraine. The symbolism of that calculated and callous attack is not lost on Christian Ukrainians who had recently decided to move their Christmas celebration from the Russian Orthodox date of January 7 to December 25," said Barrett. A video of a church service interrupted by the blasts, and later reviewing the damage inflicted, is available here.

