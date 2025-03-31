"The All-American Book Club" Celebrates Easter with Inspiring Stories in Faith-Driven Media 105.9FM WMAL, "The All-American Book Club Show"

Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," will celebrate Easter with a lineup of special guests who bring stories of hope.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," will celebrate Easter with a lineup of special guests that will bring hope and redemption stories from across the country. With a focus of faith-driven media , listeners will hear from industry experts, like Daily Caller Foundation President Adele Malpass, as well as New York Times Bestselling author Charles Martin. With a vision of the future for family-friendly entertainment, Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott will shine a light on future projects and alternatives to mainstream media. In addition, National Religious Broadcasters President Troy Miller will also provide his insight on the current media landscape and the importance of keeping speech free.Eden Hill remarked on the stories being shared this April on her program: "I have considered in my journey of faith the many ways, in just one day, God has redeemed me from myself and many failures. Many of us are looking for understanding, for hope, for acceptance, especially in today's society where we compare ourselves to the number of followers on our Instagram pages or TikTok likes. As I meet with these powerful voices of faith in the public square, their stories of redemption have impacted my faith walk by being bolder than ever before for the sake of Christ and all that Christ did for us on the old rugged Cross. As we begin a new series for the Easter season, in the desperation of life's hardships, may you find His perfect peace that surpasses all understanding."Charles Martin is a New York Times bestselling author of 16 previous novels, including his most recent, 'The Record Keeper.' His work is available in 35+ languages. He lives in Jacksonville, Florida with his wife and their three sons.His upcoming book, The Keeper, releases April 1, 2025. The Keeper is the electrifying fourth installment in the acclaimed Murphy Shepherd series. Combining the edge-of-your-seat action of James Patterson with the heart-wrenching emotion of Colleen Hoover, this gripping tale plunges readers into a high-stakes race against time.When Murphy Shepherd loses his mentor, Bones, he’s left to carry the torch of their mission to rescue the lost and fight the evil forces behind human trafficking. But the stakes soar to unimaginable heights when Murphy’s longtime friend, Vice President Aaron Ashley, faces a devastating crisis: his three daughters have been abducted, leaving behind a blood-soaked crime scene. With no clues, no leads, and a shadowy network pulling the strings, Murphy and his team are the only hope to save them.As he navigates a labyrinth of political intrigue and global danger, Murphy must confront the harsh realities of love, sacrifice, and what it truly means to fight for freedom. But can he stop the ruthless forces threatening not just the Ashley family, but countless lives around the world?Equal parts tender love story and heart-pounding thriller, The Keeper is an unflinching exploration of the cost of justice and the boundless power of love to transform even the darkest corners of humanity.Great American Media CEO & President Bill AbbottBill Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media, home to the portfolio of family-friendly brands, including linear TV networks, Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living; streaming service Great American Pure Flix, and two FAST channels, Great American Adventures and Pure Flix. Great American Family is the company’s flagship network and features original holiday movies, rom-coms, and classic series celebrating faith, family, and country. Over the past twelve months, the network has been the fastest-growing channel on TV.A veteran in the television industry with over 30 years of experience, Abbott previously served as president & CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel.The Daily Caller Foundation President Adele MalpassA longtime journalist, Adele Malpass serves as President of the Daily Caller Foundation. With a background in local reporting, Malpass has long championed the core tenets of American journalism—pursuing facts, holding power accountable, and defending free speech. After earning a master’s degree from Columbia University’s School of International Affairs and Public Policy, she worked in politics, serving on Capitol Hill and later as an analyst for the Senate Budget Committee.Malpass went on to roles at CNBC, the Republican Platform Committee in 2012, and as chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party. In 2016, as county chair during the Trump campaign, she helped organize key events and delegate appointments for the Trump family at the RNC. She later became a national political reporter at RealClearPolitics before stepping into her current role at the Daily Caller.“The media is at a turning point,” she told Independent Women's Forum. “What’s happened is polarization and an unholy alliance between big tech, the Democratic Party, media, and, as we now know, the government. Those four together have aligned in a way that we’ve never seen before in our history.”National Religious Broadcasters President & CEO Troy A. MillerA senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy.

