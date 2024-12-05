GIveCentral Announces the use of Digital Wallets

GiveCentral Expands Payment Options with Digital Wallet Integration: Google Pay, Apple Pay, Paze, Venmo, and PayPal

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEGiveCentral Expands Payment Options with Digital Wallet Integration: Google Pay, Apple Pay, Paze, Venmo, and PayPalGiveCentral, a leading platform for nonprofit fundraising and donor engagement that has helped raise over $1 billion for their missions. GiveCentral is excited to announce the integration of popular digital wallets—Google Pay, Apple Pay, Paze, Venmo, and PayPal—into its platform. This new feature offers donors fast, secure, and flexible payment options, making the donation process more seamless for nonprofits and their supporters.A Seamless Donation ExperienceThe integration of digital wallets enables donors to give effortlessly, whether through one-time contributions or recurring donations. With just a few taps, supporters can securely donate using their preferred wallet, bypassing lengthy forms or manual entry of card details. Combined with GiveCentral’s robust GC SmartTools, these enhancements help eliminate donor friction, drive engagement, and boost giving.“At GiveCentral, we’re committed to making giving as accessible as possible,” said Bridget Daly, VP of Business Development of GiveCentral. “Integrating these digital wallets allows nonprofits to meet donors where they are—on the devices they use most—while enhancing security and convenience.”Digital Wallets Now Available:• Google Pay: Fast and secure payments with a simple tap for Android and Google users.• Apple Pay: Seamless transactions for iOS users with Face ID and Touch ID security.• Paze: A cutting-edge digital wallet supported by major U.S. banks, including Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, and Wells Fargo.• Venmo: Popular for peer-to-peer transactions, enabling donors to share their generosity within their networks.• PayPal: A globally trusted platform offering flexible payment options, including balances, bank accounts, and linked cards.Key Benefits for Nonprofits and Donors:• Flexibility: Accommodates a wide range of payment preferences.• Speed: Simplifies the donation process, reducing friction and increasing conversions.• Security: Ensures donor data is protected with encryption and PCI compliance.• Convenience: Supports recurring donations with minimal effort for donors.Enhancing Donor EngagementWith these integrations, GiveCentral not only enhances the giving experience but also equips nonprofits with tools to better engage their communities. The availability of digital wallets caters to tech-savvy donors, increasing accessibility and fostering sustained support.Nonprofits and donors can begin using these digital wallets immediately. For more information, visit https://www.givecentral.org/digital-wallets About GiveCentralGiveCentral is an innovative online giving platform designed to help nonprofits and religious organizations streamline their fundraising efforts. With powerful tools for donor engagement, campaign management, reporting and artificial intelligence, GiveCentral empowers organizations to make a bigger impact.Contact:For Inquiries, Contact:Vern SebbyEmail:vern@givecentral.orgWebsite: https://www.givecentral.org/

