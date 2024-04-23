GiveCentral Announces Integration with Raiser's Edge
CHICAGO, IL, US, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiveCentral, a leading engagement and online giving platform for nonprofits, has announced its end to end integration with Raiser's Edge, a popular donor management software. This integration will allow nonprofits to seamlessly manage their fundraising efforts and donor data.
GiveCentral’s best-in-class AI, auction, texting, crowdfunding and campaign tools are now easily accessible for all Raiser’s Edge clients. The integration between GiveCentral and Raiser's Edge will provide nonprofits with a more efficient and streamlined approach to fundraising. With GiveCentral's user-friendly platform, nonprofits can easily create and manage online donation campaigns, while Raiser's Edge will handle the organization and tracking of donor data. This integration will save nonprofits time and resources, allowing them to focus on their mission and impact.
"We are excited to announce our integration with Raiser's Edge," said GiveCentral CEO Patrick Coleman. "This integration will provide nonprofits with a powerful and comprehensive solution for their fundraising needs. By combining our user-friendliness with Raiser's Edge's robust donor management capabilities, we are confident that nonprofits will see an increase in donor engagement and giving efforts."
GiveCentral and Raiser's Edge integration is now available for all nonprofits. We have built this tool in partnership with Importacular which is a leading solution’s provider for Raiser’s Edge. This partnership is a testament to both companies' commitment to supporting the nonprofit sector and helping organizations achieve their fundraising goals.
For more information about GiveCentral's integration with Raiser's Edge, visit https://www.givecentral.org/raiser-edge
Nonprofits can also contact GiveCentral’s customer support team with any inquiries at support@givecentral.org.
