Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,103 in the last 365 days.

GiveCentral Announces Integration with Raiser's Edge

CHICAGO, IL, US, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiveCentral, a leading engagement and online giving platform for nonprofits, has announced its end to end integration with Raiser's Edge, a popular donor management software. This integration will allow nonprofits to seamlessly manage their fundraising efforts and donor data.

GiveCentral’s best-in-class AI, auction, texting, crowdfunding and campaign tools are now easily accessible for all Raiser’s Edge clients. The integration between GiveCentral and Raiser's Edge will provide nonprofits with a more efficient and streamlined approach to fundraising. With GiveCentral's user-friendly platform, nonprofits can easily create and manage online donation campaigns, while Raiser's Edge will handle the organization and tracking of donor data. This integration will save nonprofits time and resources, allowing them to focus on their mission and impact.

"We are excited to announce our integration with Raiser's Edge," said GiveCentral CEO Patrick Coleman. "This integration will provide nonprofits with a powerful and comprehensive solution for their fundraising needs. By combining our user-friendliness with Raiser's Edge's robust donor management capabilities, we are confident that nonprofits will see an increase in donor engagement and giving efforts."

GiveCentral and Raiser's Edge integration is now available for all nonprofits. We have built this tool in partnership with Importacular which is a leading solution’s provider for Raiser’s Edge. This partnership is a testament to both companies' commitment to supporting the nonprofit sector and helping organizations achieve their fundraising goals.

For more information about GiveCentral's integration with Raiser's Edge, visit https://www.givecentral.org/raiser-edge
Nonprofits can also contact GiveCentral’s customer support team with any inquiries at support@givecentral.org.

Teresa Meyer
GiveCentral
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

GiveCentral Announces Integration with Raiser's Edge

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, International Organizations, Religion, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more