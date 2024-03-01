GiveCentral proudly introduces its latest feature—One Time Password (OTP)
CHICAGO, IL, US, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiveCentral's OTP is a unique code generated and sent to the user's registered email address, providing a robust layer of security while eliminating the need for traditional user IDs or passwords.
In today's digital age, the importance of online security cannot be overstated. As individuals increasingly rely on digital platforms for various transactions, the demand for a secure and user-friendly authentication method has become more evident. OTP offers a simple yet effective solution, empowering users to protect their online accounts and sensitive information with ease.
For long-time GiveCentral users with multiple account profiles, streamlining their experience is now more convenient than ever. Users can designate their preferred primary account, allowing for the consolidation and seamless management of their accounts through a straightforward merging process.
GiveCentral remains committed to revolutionizing the donation experience for both clients and donors. Prioritizing security through features like OTP and providing innovative tools such as GC SmartTools, GC Guru, GiveCentral continues to set the standard for innovation in nonprofit Giving.
About GiveCentral
GiveCentral is a web and text-based donation and engagement platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising, and communication activities in one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management with AI-powered GC SmartTools.
