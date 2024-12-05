JAPAN AND NETFLIX TAKE HONOURS AT ASIAN ACADEMY CREATIVE AWARDS

Fuji Television Japan accept the Asian Academy of Creative Arts Legacy Award Asian Academy Creative Awards, Capitol Theatre

Netflix feature film "City Hunter" wins big for Japan plus gold to Gordon Ramsay, Simon Baker, Rachel Griffiths comedy

SINGAPORE, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan topped the national table win 10 golden “Goddess statuettes over 2 night of Asian Academy Creative Awards competition.“City Hunter” won best Feature Film for Netflix and lead actor, Ryohei Suzuki created his own piece of history by claiming 2 statuettes (Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor In A Comedy Performance). Previously, no actor or actress had ever won a second Goddess, but Suzuki was destined to re-write AACA’s history books.Ironically, he was promptly joined by veteran Malaysian actress, Susan Lankester, who claimed her second statuette in the final category for “Raintown”, adding Best Actress in a Leading Role to her 2021 comedy performance win. In a drama filled finale, Ms. Lankester edged out New Zealand’s Robyn Malcolm by a mere 0.08 of a point.The highly prized Best Drama Series award went to Thailand’s “Doctor Climax”, by GMMTV for Netflix. The final margin was a mere 0.12 but the Thai series beat out 4 other top-ranking series when 14 nations and territories were reduced to five.Australia’s “Boy Swallows Universe” was one of the 4 nudged out but still claimed Best Screenplay and a Best Supporting Actor nod for Primetime Emmy and Golden Globes nominated Simon Baker. Australia would finish with 4 statuettes including “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars”, judged Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.New Zealand scored an impressive 3 wins including Best Comedy Programme for Tavake’s “Madam”, starring Oscar and Emmy nominated, golden globe winner Rachel Griffiths.In recent years Korea has dominated the Drama Series category but it’s colours were lowered to a rapidly emerging Thailand. Still, K-Drama walked away with the coveted Best Direction award for Netflix series “Queen of Tears” helmers Jang Young-woo & Kim Hee-won. Yeom Hye-ran was crowned Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her outstanding performance in “Mask Girl”.NETFLIX CLAIMS 11Bragging rights went to Netflix who combined with production partners to bag 11 of 41 golden Goddess statuettes. Warner Bros. Discovery also enjoyed a strong showing with 6 and Japan’s NHK on 4. Singapore’s Mediacorp finished with 3 highly prized awards.FINAL TALLYSeventeen Nations and Territories competed in this year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards, with eleven scoring wins.Japan 10 (plus the AACA special Legacy Award to Fuji Television Network)Australia 4Chinese Mainland 4India 4Singapore 4Thailand 4New Zealand 3Korea 2Malaysia 2Taiwan 2Hong Kong SAR 1

