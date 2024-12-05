AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND CLAIM 7 GOLDS AT ASIAN ACADEMY CREATIVE AWARDS

Asian Academy Creative Awards, Capitol Theatre, Singapore Fuji Television Japan accept the Asian Academy of Creative Arts Legacy Award

Netflix, "Boy Swallows Universe" Simon Baker, Gordon Ramsay and Rachel Griffiths starrer "Madam" claim wins at prestigious Asia-Pac awards ceremony

SINGAPORE, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia and New Zealand combined for 7 coveted golden "Goddess" statuettes at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards, held at Singapore's historic Capitol Theatre overnight.Australia’s “Boy Swallows Universe” claimed a Best Supporting Actor nod for Primetime Emmy and Golden Globes nominated Simon Baker to go with Best Screenplay for acclaimed writer John Collee.Australia finished with 4 statuettes including Nine's “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” judged Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.SBS collected the award for Best Documentary thanks to Hitler's Jewish Soldier? by Mint Pictures.New Zealand scored an impressive 3 wins including Best Comedy Programme for Tavake’s “Madam”, starring Oscar and Emmy nominated, golden globe winner Rachel Griffiths. TV3's Traitor scored Best Adaptation of an Existing Format (non scripted). New Zealand's Robyn Malcolm narrowly missed out on the Best Actress award by a mere .08.The Kiwis also scored Best Short Form content for "Medicine" by McKegg Entertainment.Japan topped the national table win 10 golden “Goddess statuettes over 2 night of Asian Academy Creative Awards competition.“City Hunter” won best Feature Film for Netflix and lead actor, Ryohei Suzuki created his own piece of history by claiming 2 statuettes (Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor In A Comedy Performance). Previously, no actor or actress had ever won a second Goddess, but Suzuki was destined to re-write AACA’s history books.Ironically, he was promptly joined by veteran Malaysian actress, Susan Lankester, who claimed her second statuette in the final category for “Raintown”, adding Best Actress in a Leading Role to her 2021 comedy performance win. In a drama filled finale, Ms. Lankester edged out New Zealand’s Robyn Malcolm by a mere 0.08 of a point.The highly prized Best Drama Series award went to Thailand’s “Doctor Climax”, by GMMTV for Netflix. The final margin was a mere 0.12. In recent years Korea has dominated the Drama Series category but, on this occasion, it’s colours were lowered to a rapidly emerging Thailand. Still, K-Drama walked away with the coveted Best Direction award for Netflix series “Queen of Tears” helmers Jang Young-woo & Kim Hee-won. Yeom Hye-ran was crowned Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her outstanding performance in “Mask Girl”.Bragging rights went to Netflix who combined with production partners to bag 11 of 41 golden Goddess statuettes. Warner Bros. Discovery also enjoyed a strong showing with 6 and Japan’s NHK on 4. Singapore’s Mediacorp finished with 3 highly prized awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.