The Asian Academy of Creative Arts Announces Beverley McGarvey as 2025 - 2026 Chair of Awards

Paramount exec Beverley McGarvey named as Asian Academy Chair of Awards

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Academy of Creative Arts (AACA) today announced the honorary appointment of Beverley McGarvey, President of Network 10, Head of Streaming, and Regional Lead at Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), as the Chair of the 2025 and 2026 Asian Academy Creative Awards.The Asian Academy Creative Awards—widely hailed as the Asia Pacific region’s most prestigious honours—take centre stage each December at Singapore’s historic Capitol Theatre. Spanning December 3 and 4, the event features a star-studded red carpet that draws influential leaders, top-tier talent, and creative professionals from across the region. Regarded by many as the gold standard in transparency and industry integrity, the awards program celebrates innovation, excellence, and outstanding achievements across a vast spectrum of film, TV and digital categories.“I have long admired the work of the Asian Academy Creative Awards. I am extremely honoured to accept this role and be involved in an awards program that celebrates innovation, excellence and outstanding achievements in content and media production across film, television and digital platforms,” said Beverley McGarvey.As Chair of the Asian Academy Creative Awards, Ms. McGarvey will play an influential role in guiding the overall success of the awards and championing excellence in content creation and storytelling. She will also deliver important keynote speeches at official events such as the Producers Summit, MasterClass, the National Winner Announcement, the annual National Winner Conference, and the awards ceremony. Additionally, should any issues arise regarding judging or entries, the Chair of Awards may be called upon to adjudicate, ensuring transparency and fairness across Asia’s dynamic creative industries.“We are absolutely thrilled to have such an inspirational industry leader as Beverley McGarvey getting behind the Asian Academy Creative Awards,” said Fiona McKay, Chief Executive of the Asian Academy of Creative Arts. “Her extensive experience, both locally and internationally, and her commitment to fostering inclusive, forward-thinking initiatives make her an ideal figure to guide our 2025 and 2026 awards.”Throughout her career, Ms. McGarvey has been instrumental in launching numerous successful programs and initiatives, including championing Australian-produced drama, bringing major sporting codes to Paramount’s multi-platforms, and pioneering gender-neutral parental leave policies. Her dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion—evidenced by the implementation of Network 10’s Reconciliation Action Plan and various DE&I strategies—further aligns with the AACA’s mission to support and celebrate creatives from all backgrounds.*************************Asian Academy of Creative Arts (AACA) is the organiser of the Asia Pac’s most prestigious awards for creative excellence, Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA). AACA was established to honour creative excellence and serve as a peer judged pinnacle of achievement in content creation, performance and media production. Open to countries throughout the Asia Pacific region, the AAA honours excellence across television, film, digital, streaming and emerging technologies. Through its Academy Campus it also strives to develop and encourage the next generation of industry professionals. The AAA and Academy Campus is owned and organised by Asian Academy of Creative Arts, a not for profit organisation. For more details on the AACA, please visit www.asianacademycreativeawards.com

