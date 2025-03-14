ASIAN ACADEMY OF CREATIVE ARTS LAUNCHES 2025 COMPETITION

Asian Academy Creative Awards, Capitol Theatre, Singapore

CALLS FOR A.I. ACTING DECLARATION

We encourage the responsible use of AI but feel our Members of Jury should be made aware when the performance has been heavily supported by technology...” — Fiona McKay

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Academy of Creative Arts (AACA) has announced that entries are now open for the 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards.The official opening was declared at a recent invitation-only Networking Event in Tokyo, which was attended by major Japanese industry executives, past winners, Elite Members of the Academy and Members of Jury. Japan’s continued creative resurgence was highlighted at last year’s ceremonies when the country led the overall winners tally with ten awards. This momentum was celebrated at the Tokyo event and foreshadows keen competition again in 2025.Fiona McKay, CEO of the Asian Academy Creative Awards, confirmed that the competition will feature 41 categories, similar to last year, and noted that the news categories are under review and will be launched separately at a later date. While the AACA routinely reviews categories to ensure they remain relevant, maintaining a level of stability for 2025 is equally important".Also announced were the dates for this year’s awards and the annual National Winners Conference (NWC25), both to be held in Singapore on December 3 and 4. She confirmed the awards ceremony will once again take place at Singapore’s historic Capitol Theatre and noted that the exact format of the ceremonies would be revealed following the announcement of the new Chair of Awards for 2025 (which is expected to take place at its upcoming Networking Event in Hong Kong).In a significant move reflecting industry advancements, McKay—who is also a veteran media lawyer—announced that entrants will be asked to declare the use of AI to enhance or assist performances in the acting categories. “We encourage the responsible use of AI but feel our Members of Jury should be made aware when the performance has been heavily supported by technology, such as changing the actor’s voice or mastering an accent,” McKay explained. “This declaration is for the Members of Jury to take the enhancements into account and certainly doesn’t disqualify the entry.”The AACA invites all eligible creatives and production companies to submit their work for consideration in the 2025 competition. Entries will be accepted beginning immediately; submission details and deadlines are available on the Asian Academy Creative Awards official website: www.asianacademycreativeawards.com

2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards Gala Final

