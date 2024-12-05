Outstanding Administrative Employee, 2024

Awarded to: Amanda Cox, Administrative Assistant for Adult Probation in the Administrative Offices of the Courts and Probation

Since joining the AOCP in May 2022, Mandie has demonstrated unparalleled dedication, adaptability, and professionalism. Her contributions have been instrumental in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of Judicial Branch operations. From supporting state training conferences and system management meetings to stepping in for other divisions without hesitation, Mandie consistently exceeds expectations. She played a key role in the recent Integrated Leadership Team Meeting in Kearney and provided critical assistance to the Attorney Services Division during peak periods, all while maintaining her primary responsibilities with Adult Probation. Mandie’s leadership extends to designing impactful resources like the participant handbook for statewide manager training and spearheading the Adult Probation Services Division Publication. Her efforts during the 2024 Probation Supervision Week and Supreme Court Proclamation event showcased her exceptional organizational and communication skills. Known for her positive attitude and supportive leadership, Mandie has fostered a culture of collaboration and excellence across the organization.

Commendable performance by an administrative employee in the Nebraska Judicial System is recognized through the Outstanding Administrative Employee Award. Recipients exhibit exemplary leadership, effective guidance of change, achievement of sustainable results, or strength in coaching and mentoring.