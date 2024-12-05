UAE Beauty Wins at Berlin Fashion Film Festival Fuel F1 Excitement

Best Skincare & Makeup, Sephora Ramadan: Our Beauty. Our Story, Sephora Middle East Best Hair & Makeup: Noir Ink, Schön! Magazine Best Brand Collaboration: A$AP Rocky: Puma F1® Commercial by Prolifickid® Films (USA)

International creative victories arrive as a fitting continuation of national pride

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh from celebrating its 53rd National Day, the United Arab Emirates continues to shine on the global stage, this time at the 12th Berlin Fashion Film Festival (BfFF). Securing two wins and fifteen shortlisted entries, the UAE's success in beauty and fashion film arrives as a fitting continuation of national pride. This creative triumph, coming just days after nationwide celebrations, now fuels excitement for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The convergence of these events showcases the UAE's growing influence across culture, style, and sport, embodying the nation's spirit of excellence and innovation.

The 2024 UAE winners of Berlin fashion Film Festival are:

LIFESTYLE

Best Skincare & Makeup: 'Sephora Ramadan: Our Beauty. Our Story' by Farah Shaer, with Ivo Film Production, for Sephora Middle East

CRAFT

Best Hair & Makeup: 'Noir Ink' by Augusta Quaynor, Independent, for Schön! Magazine

Among the notable nominees from the UAE were collaborations between luxury fashion house Dior and ELLE Arabia, as well as entries from Madame Arabia. These nominations highlight the growing influence of Middle Eastern fashion media and its partnerships with global brands, while also showcasing homegrown publications making their mark on the international stage.

The "Runway Exodus" theme of the 12th Berlin Fashion Film Festival was unveiled at the Future of Hospitality and GITEX Dubai editions this year, which prompted unprecedented submissions and wins for this geography. This Dubai reveal significantly boosted participation and success from the United Arab Emirates and surrounding regions, underlining the growing importance of Middle Eastern markets in the global fashion film industry.

As the Berlin Fashion Film Festival concludes, the focus shifts to the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 8th. The F1 and PUMA collaboration with A$AP Rocky, which won Best Fashion Film – Brand Collaboration at BfFF, exemplifies the exciting fusion of motorsport and style. This synergy between fashion and Formula 1, further emphasized by Lewis Hamilton's upcoming role as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, sets the stage for a Grand Prix that promises to be as much a showcase of design and innovation as it is a thrilling race.

