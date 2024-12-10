Farewell to V8: Two More Models from Jeep and RAM Lost a Powerful Engine

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The IAM dealer explains the global trend of abandoning the V8 after the Jeep and RAM announcement on the upcoming engine range reduction in 2025.

It’s time for those planning to buy a pickup or SUV with a powerful V8 to start monitoring the market.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indy Auto Man, a used car dealership from Indiana, examines the current state of the powerful SUV market and explains the reasons behind the recent decision of Jeep and Ram to discontinue models with a 5.7-liter V8 Hemi engine. The dealer then provides insights into the available options for customers in 2025.

Most car brands are moving away from V8 engines, whether gasoline or diesel. This global trend is driven by the desire to reduce CO2 emissions. In 2024, Jeep announced they no longer installed this engine in the Grand Cherokee L, and the Ram manufacturer ended production of the previous-generation 1500 pickup truck, which still can be found in used car lots in Indiana and other US states.

The fourth-generation Ram 1500 appeared on the market in 2009 and then received the Classic prefix to its name. In 2024, the 1500 family finally lost its eight-cylinder engines: the Chrysler group stopped installing them on modern pickups after the restyling carried out last fall. The larger Ram 2500 is expected to retain the V8. However, the brand is betting on electric vehicles, and in particular, the electric version of Ram 1500 pickup truck.

“Due to the high cost of developing electric vehicles and batteries for them, it would be extremely difficult for manufacturers to justify significant investments in a new generation of V8 engines,” Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man, explains. "The well-known car brands are also under serious pressure from increasingly stringent environmental standards. As a result, auto-makers are switching completely to smaller V6 or even 4-cylinder engines, like Volvo with its Drive-E engine family."

As for the Jeep SUV, according to Jeep official publications, few purchasers preferred the Grand Cherokee L with a V8 - the share of such cars in the total sales volume was about 4%. Currently, the five-door Cherokee is available for ordering with a 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar engine, but there are rumors it will be discontinued in the next model year. A forced version of a two-liter turbo-four from the Wrangler is expected to be developed for the Grand Cherokee L, whose power will exceed 300 hp. Thus, after replacing one engine with another, the SUV will even gain in performance.

The global trend of abandoning powerful engines has been observed for several years now. In 2020, Toyota made the same decision, and by the end of 2021, the Hyundai concern, which includes Kia and Genesis, supported the initiative.

The first V8 engine of the Omega model appeared in the Hyundai concern in 1999, along with the executive sedan Hyundai Equus. Like the car itself, this engine was developed by Mitsubishi and designed for transverse placement under the hood. The last Hyundai to lose V8 engine were the Genesis G90 executive sedans. A V6 3.5 T-GDI twin-turbo engine of the Smartstream series, which is already installed on the Genesis G80, GV70, and GV80 cars replaced the Tau. In terms of power, it is still inferior to the naturally aspirated V8 (380 versus 425 hp) but surpasses it in torque (390 versus 380 lb-ft). Moreover, maximum traction is available in the range of 1500-4500 rpm, while the V8 engine reaches its peak at 5000 rpm.

No car manufacturer wants to stand aside from the noble cause of saving the ecology of the Earth. Therefore, the V8 rejection is inevitable. Fortunately, there are still enough powerful vehicles on the secondary market, so it is better not to postpone the purchase until the demand increases.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a reputed multi-brand used car dealership in Indianapolis, IN. Their inventory features an extensive selection of top-quality vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs, and commercial vans. Renowned for their outstanding customer service and industry trends awareness, as evidenced by thousands of five-star reviews, they are committed to assisting every buyer in finding their ideal vehicle and offering the best automotive solutions available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.