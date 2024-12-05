HIF Global Joins Methanol Institute as its Newest Member

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome HIF Global as its newest member. HIF Global is a leading innovator in the production of e-Fuels, offering sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels that are compatible with today’s transportation and industrial infrastructure.HIF Global’s pioneering approach combines renewable energy with cutting-edge technology to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis and capture CO₂ from atmospheric, biogenic, and industrial sources. These components are then synthesized to create e-Fuels, including e-Methanol for ships, e-SAF for planes, and e-Gasoline for cars, which are crucial to decarbonizing global transportation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.At the heart of HIF Global’s operations is HIF Haru Oni in Magallanes, Chile, the world’s first operating e-Fuels facility, which was inaugurated in December 2022. The company is scaling its production globally, with projects underway in the United States, Chile, Australia, Uruguay and Brazil. Its most advanced commercial-scale project, the HIF Matagorda e-Fuels Facility in Texas, is designed to produce 1.4 million metric tons (466 million gallons/1.76 billing liters) of e-Methanol annually once fully operational.“We are thrilled to welcome HIF Global to the Methanol Institute,” said CEO of MI Greg Dolan. “HIF Global’s work in e-Fuels, particularly e-Methanol, is a crucial contribution to the energy transition. Their innovative approach underscores methanol’s potential as a key solution for decarbonizing transportation and industry, and we look forward to collaborating to accelerate this transformation.”Cesar Norton, President and CEO of HIF Global noted, “e-Fuels are essential to achieving a sustainable future. We applaud the Methanol Institute for their leadership in methanol markets and join them to drive forward the vision to expand e-Methanol based e-Fuels that support our global circular economy. Together we will advance the energy transition by pioneering e-Methanol solutions that utilize existing infrastructure to inspire innovation and reduce costs.’’As part of MI’s membership, HIF Global will collaborate with other industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to promote the adoption of methanol-based solutions and e-Fuels in the transition to a low-carbon future.For more information about HIF Global, please visit their website About the Methanol Institute (MI):The Methanol Institute is the global trade association representing leading methanol producers, distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C., Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, MI serves as the voice of the global methanol industry, advocating for methanol as a key chemical building block and a viable alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn X , and Facebook.

