Alexander Döll Appointed CEO of the Methanol Institute

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Döll as its new Chief Executive Officer. Alex succeeds Greg Dolan, who is retiring after nearly 30 years of service and leadership.Alex brings more than 25 years of international experience across the energy, chemicals, and sustainability sectors. He has held senior positions at leading companies such as Dow and OCI Global, with a strong focus on public affairs, policy, and commercial strategy. His career spans Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia—regions that are key to the future of the methanol industry.Before this appointment, Alex served as MI’s Chief Operating Officer, helping to guide the organization during a period of significant growth and momentum.“I’m honored to take on this role at such a dynamic time for our industry,” said Alexander Döll. “Methanol has secured a clear role in the global energy transition—as both a low-carbon and clean fuel and a vital chemical building block found in thousands of products that touch everyday life. What sets this industry apart is the strength of its entire value chain—from production to technology to end use. MI has a unique role in bringing those voices together, and I’m excited to build on that foundation to help move the industry forward, with the support of our committed members and MI’s incredible global team.”Under Greg Dolan’s leadership, MI evolved from a U.S.-focused trade association into a truly global organization. Today, MI represents the full methanol value chain across Europe, the Americas, China, India, and beyond.“We’re deeply grateful to Greg for his dedication over nearly three decades,” said Ben Iosefa, Chair of MI’s Board of Directors. “His vision helped build the foundation for what MI is today—a respected and influential voice in the global energy and chemical space. As we turn the page, I’m confident that Alex’s international experience, strategic vision, and deep understanding of our industry make him ideally suited to lead MI into its next chapter.”The Methanol Institute continues to grow, welcoming new members and partners as the industry accelerates toward innovative, low-carbon solutions.About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world’s leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipping companies, and technology providers. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn and X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.