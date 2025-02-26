Methanol Institute Welcomes the European Commission’s Clean Industrial Deal

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the European Commission unveiled the much-anticipated Clean Industrial Deal, including the Clean Industrial Deal Communication, the Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the Omnibus package.The Methanol Institute welcomes this initiative, which aims to enhance the competitiveness and resilience of European industry while accelerating decarbonization. We are pleased to see that the European Commission recognizes the importance of creating a strong business case for the energy transition, ensuring that industry can thrive while reducing emissions. Lowering energy costs for businesses is also critical to maintaining Europe’s industrial leadership.A key pillar of the Clean Industrial Deal is the creation of lead markets for clean technologies and products. We fully support this approach, as renewable and low-carbon fuels, including low-carbon methanol, bio-methanol, and e-methanol, require a stable and predictable market to unlock investment and drive economies of scale."The Clean Industrial Deal is a welcome step towards a competitive and sustainable industrial future. To achieve real impact, we need clear policies, stable market conditions, and a level playing field that encourages investment in clean technologies like renewable and low-carbon methanol—not just in Europe, but globally. Now is the time to move from vision to implementation,” said Greg Dolan, CEO of the Methanol Institute.We hope that today’s announcement marks just the beginning, setting the stage for the transformation of strategic industrial sectors. The Methanol Institute stands ready to collaborate with policymakers and industry stakeholders to translate this framework into concrete actions, delivering meaningful results for Europe’s industrial transition.About the Methanol Institute (MI):The Methanol Institute is the global trade association representing leading methanol producers, distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies. With 100 members and offices in Washington D.C., Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, MI serves as the voice of the global methanol industry, advocating for methanol as a key chemical building block and a viable alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn X , and Facebook.

