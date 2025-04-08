Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla, India) Joins the Methanol Institute to Advance Green Fuel Bunkering

We are delighted to welcome Deendayal Port Authority to the Methanol Institute. DPA can help play a critical role in accelerating the transition to low-carbon fuels.” — Greg Dolan, CEO Methanol Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) as its newest member. As one of India’s largest major ports, handling approximately 140 million tonnes of cargo annually, DPA is taking bold steps to position itself as a key player in the transition to sustainable fuels, including bio-methanol.Strategically located within the Rotterdam-Singapore Green Shipping Corridor, DPA is developing infrastructure to become a zero-emission fuel bunkering hub. The port is actively exploring opportunities in bio-methanol bunkering, investing in logistics and infrastructure, and fostering partnerships to accelerate the adoption of green fuels.To support these ambitions, DPA is undertaking several sustainability initiatives, including the introduction of energy-efficient cargo handling technologies, a 1MW green hydrogen demonstration plant, and the induction of battery, fuel cell, and hybrid-powered tugboats.DPA’s recent issuance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for methanol bunkering and its collaboration with DNV on a gap analysis study further demonstrate its proactive approach to advancing green maritime fuels. Additionally, the port is establishing a Centre of Excellence for Green Maritime Fuels to drive innovation and collaboration among industry stakeholders, academia, and start-ups.As a member of the Methanol Institute, DPA will contribute to global discussions on methanol as a marine fuel, exchange knowledge with industry leaders, and support the development of policies and best practices to facilitate the transition to sustainable shipping.“We are delighted to welcome Deendayal Port Authority to the Methanol Institute. Ports play a critical role in accelerating the transition to low-carbon fuels, and DPA’s commitment to bio-methanol bunkering and green fuel infrastructure aligns with our mission to promote sustainable solutions for the maritime industry,” said MI CEO Greg Dolan.Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of DPA, added: “As India, under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, aligns its maritime decarbonization strategies with the IMO's Net-Zero goal by 2050, Deendayal Port (erstwhile Kandla Port) increases its focus on participating in Green Shipping Corridors as a supplier of cleaner and greener alternative fuels to vessels. At this juncture, Kandla Port joining MI provides a greater opportunity for us to engage with methanol producers, suppliers, vessel operators, regulators, and other stakeholders for likely partnerships to accelerate maritime decarbonization and contribute toward achieving the Net-Zero goal. I am sure that this engagement will help in knowledge sharing and productive partnerships for mission decarbonization.”For more information on Deendayal Port Authority, visit their website About Methanol Institute (MI):MI is the global trade association, representing the world’s leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipping companies, and technology providers. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.