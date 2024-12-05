Formula 1 and PUMA Race to Victory with A$AP Rocky at Berlin fashion Film Festival

A$AP Rocky: PUMA F1® Commercial wins 'Best Brand Collaboration' Luxury Award, Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2024

Ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, motorsport, and fashion win in motion pictures.

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the motorsport world turns its attention to the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 8, Formula 1 has claimed the prestigious 'Best Brand Collaboration' award in the Luxury Category at the 12th Berlin Fashion Film Festival (BfFF). This recognition celebrates F1's partnership with PUMA, featuring A$AP Rocky, and brought to life by ProlificKid® Films.

“The film seamlessly blends the worlds of music, motorsport, and fashion where the racetrack and runway converge in a vibrant display of creativity and performance.” Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival

The award-winning visual showcases the PUMA x F1® collection, designed by A$AP Rocky as Creative Director. The timing of this victory is particularly significant, coinciding with two major announcements: A$AP Rocky has just been recognized as 'Cultural Innovator' at the UK Fashion Awards, and F1 star Lewis Hamilton is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala. This triple crown of fashion credibility underscores F1's evolving narrative and growing influence in the fashion world.



Film synopsis

Fashion, streetwear, and motorsport collide in the new PUMA x F1® collection designed by A$AP Rocky. A$AP joins the PUMA family as PUMA x F1® Creative Director, debuting with this all-new collection for the 2023 Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix. Unique streetwear pieces are imbued with performance racing details and functional elements like removable gloves, knee pads, and tech-forward fabrics. Authentic PUMA and F1® branding meet high-speed graphics in this crossover collection that’s ready to change the game.

PUMA announced a long-term partnership with F1®, becoming the exclusive licensee and trackside retailer at all races. With years of history and heritage in the sport, PUMA is eager to explore the impact that streetwear and fashion can play beyond the track. A$AP Rocky’s fashion knowledge, style, and cultural expertise will bring new perspectives and continue to push fashion forward.



Film credits

Title: A$AP Rocky: PUMA F1® Commercial

Production Company: ProlificKid® Films

Client: PUMA

Director/Creative Director: ProlificKid® Films

Producer: ProlificKid® Films

Editor/Director of Photography: Kevin Williams

Music/Sound Design: ProlificKid® Films



To watch this Berlin fashion Film Festival winning visual, visit: www.berlinfashionfilmfestival.net and connect on social @berlinfashionfilmfestival #runwayexodus

