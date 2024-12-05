ROKiT British F4 Champion Deagen Fairclough Wins Motorsport News National Racing Driver of the Year Award

F4 record-breaker Deagen Fairclough Motorsport News Awards 2024 Deagen at Mercedes-AMG F1 HQ

The Motorsport News National Racing Driver of the Year Award is voted for by the public

Deagen’s incredible achievements in single-seater career to date cannot be underestimated” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly prestigious Motorsport News National Racing Driver of the Year Award, voted for by the public, follows Deagen's dominant 22 podiums, 19 fastest laps and 14 race wins in the 2024 ROKiT British F4 Championship and, with the continued backing of ROKiT, Deagen will step up to GB3 next season.“2024 has been an incredible year for me, one I’ll never forget. To win the British F4 drivers’ title, and set new records, is a dream come true and to now be voted as Motorsport News Racing Driver of the Year is unbelievable!" Said Fairclough. “None of this would have been possible without the support of ROKiT and its Racing Star programme and, of course, Hitech who have prepared a fantastic car all season and provided the environment for me to be able to perform and develop.” He continued. “I can’t thank ROKiT and Hitech enough for all their help and support so far and, as I step up to GB3 next season, I look forward to rewarding their faith in me on the racetrack.”“Deagen’s incredible achievements in single-seater career to date cannot be underestimated,” said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT. “His performances in British F4 this season have been truly incredible and it's very exciting for Deagen’s success to be rewarded with these prestigious awards, particularly as the Motorsport News Racing Driver of the Year is chosen through a public vote.""All of us at ROKiT take great satisfaction in seeing how Deagen has absolutely seized his chance to race in F4 having won the inaugural ROKiT Racing Star esports competition and we're continuing to back him as he steps up to the GB3 Championship next year, again with Hitech GP." Added Kendrick.It's been a busy time for 18 year old Deagen since his ROKiT British F4 Championship triumph, having this week completed his simulator experience with the eight-time Formula 1 World Constructors' Champions Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at their headquarters in Brackley.In addition to his simulator experience with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, prizes he won as F4 champion, Deagen also has a year-long coaching programme with the BWT Alpine Formula 1Team and a Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine post-season test still to come.With the continued backing of ROKiT, Deagen Fairclough will step up with Hitech GP to GB3 for next season.Fairclough earned his breakthrough into F4 after winning the ROKiT Racing Star esports 'sim-to-circuit' competition and then went on to claim third place in his first British F4 campaign in 2023, driving with JHR Developments, before moving across to Hitech GP for 2024 where he achieved a record-breaking 14 wins as he wrapped up the title with five races to spare.More information at www.rokit.com and www.fiaformula4.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.