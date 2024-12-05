ALLATRA President Expresses Gratitude to Pope Francis for Apostolic Blessing and Support for Unity

Apostolic Blessing of Pope Francis to the ALLATRA International Public Movement Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA, at an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican. Photo: Vatican Media "The Universal Grain" - A Project by the ALLATRA International Public Movement

Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA IPM, has expressed profound gratitude to Pope Francis for the Apostolic Blessing bestowed upon ALLATRA volunteers.

On behalf of all volunteers of the International Public Movement ALLATRA, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to His Holiness Pope Francis for his attention, support, and Apostolic Blessing” — ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova.

VATICAN, VATICAN CITY, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "On behalf of all volunteers of the International Public Movement ALLATRA , I would like to express our deepest gratitude to His Holiness Pope Francis for his attention, support, and Apostolic Blessing. This blessing inspires all of us to continue our activities for the benefit of humanity, reinforcing the ideals of goodness, humanity, and mutual assistance. The significance of prayerful support, which gives strength to our shared mission to protect human values and our planet—our common home—cannot be overstated," said ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova.The official message of His Holiness's Apostolic Blessing, addressed to President Ovtsynova from the Holy See, reads:Dear Madam,His Holiness gratefully accepted your recent letter, in which you expressed appreciation for the audience on June 22 during the conference organized by the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation and informed him about the activities of the International Public Movement you lead, along with a special request.The Supreme Pontiff, thankful for your heartfelt message, encourages you to persist in your efforts to protect humanity and the environment. He expresses his hope that your organization will continue to successfully carry out its mission for the benefit of our common home. Pope Francis, assuring you of his prayerful remembrance of all those who work daily to uphold human ideals and values, wholeheartedly entrusts you and all members and volunteers of ALLATRA to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and gladly imparts his Apostolic Blessing.On November 30, Pope Francis addressed participants of the "Conference of All Religions," organized by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, speaking on the importance of interreligious dialogue in the world. The symposium's main theme was "Religions Together for a Better Future."Pope Francis highlighted that the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019, affirms that God created all people equal and called them to live in peace and brotherhood. He emphasized that every religion teaches love, mutual respect, and care for our common home, inspiring us to value differences in a spirit of fraternity and inclusion. The Pope noted that many problems arise when people forget the wise teachings of their religions. He urged representatives of different faiths to strengthen harmony amid diversity and to be peacemakers:"In this way, we can help to defeat the culture of individualism, exclusion, indifference and violence that sadly is spreading. Drawing from the spiritual truths and values that we have in common, yet firmly rooted in and committed to our own religious beliefs and convictions, may we walk together and work together to build a better humanity!"President Ovtsynova expressed her alignment with Pope Francis in promoting interreligious dialogue, peace, and harmony within the global community. His address is particularly relevant considering the extensive research conducted by ALLATRA volunteers, who represent various religions and denominations worldwide. This includes the fundamental social research project "The Universal Grain," which aims to highlight the facets of unity based on the spiritual heritage of human civilization and to identify common social and moral-spiritual factors that contribute to the consolidation of the global community in the modern era.A key area of research and practice in interreligious relations is exploring how people of different religious traditions and beliefs can learn to live together in peace and mutual respect. How can their efforts be unified to cooperate toward a shared future that benefits every person? How can they jointly seek answers to global challenges such as climate change?A year ago, in November 2023, at COP28 in the UAE, Pope Francis, in an address to religious leaders, called on world religions to unite in confronting environmental destruction. He stated that peace and care for the planet are interdependent."Religions, as the voice of humanity's conscience, remind us that we are mortal beings preoccupied with the idea of eternity. Indeed, we are mortal; we have our limits, and protecting life also means confronting the predatory illusion of omnipotence that is destroying our planet.""We see how wars and conflicts harm the environment and divide peoples, hindering a common commitment to solving shared problems like protecting the planet," Pope Francis said.Looking ahead to future opportunities for unity among peoples in the face of rapid climate change, President Ovtsynova underscored the significant role of Pope Francis in peacekeeping efforts and the importance of joint endeavors to achieve common goals in addressing global climate issues.About ALLATRA IPMALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent non-profit organization that has been conducting large-scale research in the field of climate change for over ten years. The organization is known for its systematic approach to studying climate disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.