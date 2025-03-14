Submit Release
ALLATRA at Disasters Expo USA in Miami 2025

ALLATRA volunteers and attendees at the Disasters Expo USA in Miami 2025

ALLATRA and Creative Society volunteers, along with attendees of the Disasters Expo USA in Miami 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALLATRA participated as a media at the Disasters Expo USA, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, showcasing groundbreaking research on natural disasters and disaster prevention.

The expo is a cornerstone event for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, and it is a place where united industry leaders, government agencies, and professionals are dedicated to addressing disaster-related challenges across the United States. With a focus on innovation, networking, and education, the event serves as a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge solutions and technologies that drive resilience and recovery efforts across the country. The event goes beyond being just an expo; it's a mission-driven initiative aimed at strengthening resilience on local, national, and global scales.

During the event, ALLATRA representatives engaged with government agencies, innovators, and disaster survivors from North Carolina, discussing the exponential growth of natural disasters and exploring potential solutions. ALLATRA team shared insights from their recent documentary, "Anthropogenic Factor in the Ocean's Demise," which examines critical issues, including the impact of micro and nanoplastics on ocean water properties, factors accelerating ocean warming, and innovative solutions for marine ecosystem restoration. The documentary specifically reveals the true state of the world's oceans and their crucial role on our planet.

ALLATRA representatives also shared findings from their recent scientific report ON THE THREAT OF A MAGMA PLUME ERUPTION IN SIBERIA AND STRATEGIES FOR ADDRESSING THE ISSUE published on the ALLATRA website, which details geodynamic processes and potential magmatic activation beneath the Siberian Platform.

ALLATRA IPM, recognized for its innovative scientific research approach, continues to lead studies in complex geological and natural disaster phenomena, contributing to global disaster preparedness and response strategies.

About ALLATRA International Public Movement

ALLATRA is an independent international public movement dedicated to conducting comprehensive research on natural disasters and promoting international scientific cooperation.

