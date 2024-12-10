Abluva Inc. Strengthens Advisory Board with Global Security Expert Yuval Shani

Yuval Shani

Abluva appoints cybersecurity expert Yuval Shani to its advisory board, enhancing its mission to revolutionize data security and address emerging challenges.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abluva , a pioneering research startup dedicated to revolutionizing data security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yuval Shani to its Advisory Board. With his extensive experience in cybersecurity, risk management and mission critical application transformations, Yuval Shani will bring valuable insights and guidance to support Abluva's mission of advancing data security solutions.Yuval Shani brings experience of over 25 years in mission critical application transformations, cloud and cybersecurity. Yuval has held significant leadership roles, including Vice President at Amdocs, where he led significant business executive roles, partnering with the world’s largest telecommunication providers supporting their business and IT transformations.As a Vice President at Checkmarx, Yuval is leading the Global Application Security Services. Yuval’s expertise encompasses a broad range of areas, including large scale, mission critical, application development, risk management, cybersecurity governance and compliance."We are thrilled to welcome Yuval Shani to our advisory board," said Raj Darji, CEO of Abluva. "His vast experience and deep understanding of the large Enterprise cybersecurity landscape will be instrumental in guiding Abluva as we continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge data security solutions. Yuval’s insights will help us navigate the complexities of the industry and ensure that our solutions meet the highest standards of security and compliance."Yuval Shani’s addition to the advisory board comes at a crucial time for Abluva as the company expands its research and development efforts. His expertise will provide strategic direction and enhance Abluva's capabilities in addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges."I am excited to join Abluva's advisory board and contribute to the company’s success in data security," said Yuval Shani. "Abluva's technology and innovation is aligned with the latest software development direction change upon AI technologies infusion and the arising risks. Abluva is positioned perfectly to help organizations deal with AI cybersecurity challenges! I look forward to partnering with Abluva’s brilliant team to be more successful!“About Abluva:Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Abluva is at the forefront of developing advanced data security technologies. The company is known for its cutting-edge research, including intrusion prevention, synthetic data generation, and user behaviour analytics. Abluva is a pioneer in data behaviour analytics. With a strong emphasis on protecting sensitive information and enabling secure data-driven insights, Abluva is dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools they need to safeguard their data assets and extract maximum value from them. For more information about Abluva and its innovative data security solutions, please visit www.abluva.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.